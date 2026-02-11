Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Adds Veteran Banking Professionals to Walnut Creek Team

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced the addition of two senior banking professionals to strengthen its growing Walnut Creek operations. Romeo Luz joins as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager, and Ajeet Singh as Vice President, Relationship Manager, bringing deep expertise in commercial lending to the team. Both members will work in the Walnut Creek office and will focus on deposit gathering and loan growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Romeo and Ajeet to our growing team as we expand our presence in Walnut Creek,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “Their decades of combined expertise in commercial banking and relationship management will be invaluable assets as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We remain committed to investing in top-tier talent who share our vision of becoming the premier banking partner in the markets we serve.”

Romeo Luz brings over 31 years of specialized banking experience to his new position, with deep expertise in commercial lending, real estate and construction financing, and portfolio management. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed loan portfolios up to $40 million across multiple financial institutions, consistently demonstrating excellence in client relationship development, credit analysis, and risk assessment. Known for his analytical rigor in underwriting complex construction and commercial real estate transactions, Mr. Luz has built a strong reputation for sound credit decisions and innovative solutions, including developing construction disbursement procedures recognized by industry examiners. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of the East and has completed advanced RMA training in cash flow analysis, loan structuring, and real estate lending.

Ajeet Singh brings over 37 years of comprehensive banking and finance experience to his new role, most recently serving as Relationship Manager at Chase Business Bank in Fremont, where he managed a portfolio of 140 clients with complex cash flow and credit needs. His extensive career spans relationship and portfolio management, credit analysis, and risk management across leading institutions including Wells Fargo Bank, Greater Bay Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank. Mr. Singh holds certifications in Financial Analysis (CFT 3) from Wells Fargo and has completed specialized training in business banking and financial analysis through Omega Performance, complemented by studies in Economics and Accounting at Chabot College.

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact:

Mukhtar Ali

(510) 813-8582

Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com