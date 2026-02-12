GEN ART RETURNS TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK AT THE FAMED STARRETT-LEHIGH BUILDING

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for the fashion event of the season. Gen Art proudly presents its electrifying New York Fashion Week February 2026 program—a passionate love letter to the extraordinary talent descending on New York City this Valentine’s weekend. Running Thursday, February 12 through Sunday, February 15, 2026, this multi-day celebration is a high-voltage fusion of fashion, art, culture, and community featuring 10 Designers shows, live performances, immersive exhibitions, exclusive events, and unforgettable artistic moments that honor the boundless creative energy and innovation that makes New York the fashion capital of the world.



This season, Gen Art is opening its doors wider than ever. In a groundbreaking move to boost visibility and connect designers directly with their audiences, Gen Art has partnered with Chris Lavish’s Fashion Week Online; the exclusive members only social networking app Dion; alongside the innovative experiential event management app Pilot, to release a limited number of public tickets—available exclusively on Instagram @genart. Act fast—these will not last.

“For three decades, Gen Art has always aimed to connect creators to their community. Fashion designers and artists cannot thrive without consumers, so opening our doors this season reflects just that.” — Keri Rokos, CEO, Gen Art



All shows are supported by Beautick, the global luxury hair and makeup sponsor. Models were mainly cast from EMG Models and State Model Management. Sybrandt is the music producer and DJ for all 10 Gen Art brands this season.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12 — THE OPENING NIGHT

HIP HOP BEAUTY — Iconic Photo Exhibition Debut

5:00 PM at Studio6 Gallery, 106 Rivington Street

The celebration ignites at 5 PM with the NYC debut of HIP HOP BEAUTY—a stunning photo exhibition co-produced with Thembisa S. Mshaka and Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks that sits at the intersection of hip hop culture and high fashion. Featuring iconic works by photographers Keith Major, Mazi Smazi, and Stacy Gray, the evening includes a riveting panel moderated by Jamila Mustafa, with music by Tippi Shorter and DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry. Images will remain for sale and on view through February 17th.



Media & Designers Dinner (Invite-Only)

9:00 PM at Love NYC BBQ, Fifth Avenue

The night continues with an exclusive Media & Designers Dinner at Love NYC BBQ, owned by Gen Art’s new Art Director, Jenny No Chung of J2 Brand Agency. Adding to the excitement, the restaurant is celebrating its 6th anniversary with the launch of interactive, innovative LED screens on its Fifth Avenue exterior—transforming the streetscape into a year-round canvas for exclusive art and fashion content.



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 — RUNWAY UNDER THE STARS

Ron Dyce Runway Show

6:00 PM at Starchild Rooftop, Civilian Hotel

Prepare for a show-stopping evening beneath the New York skyline. Brooklyn-based designer Ron Dyce takes the runway atop the breathtaking Starchild Rooftop at the Civilian Hotel, presenting his signature timeless, empowering statement pieces inspired by ’90s icons. Dyce also serves as the Official Accessories Partner to Gen Art talent and brands this entire season, providing his famed 24K gold painted footwear to designers throughout the week. Fashion, skyline, and a touch of gold—this is an evening you don’t want to miss.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14 — THE MAIN EVENT

Gen Art Takes Over the Starrett-Lehigh Building

All Day at Jack Studios, Starrett-Lehigh Building

Valentine’s Day belongs to fashion. Gen Art takes over the legendary Jack Studios inside the famed Starrett-Lehigh Building for an all-day fashion spectacular—featuring 9 designers on the runway and one groundbreaking NYFW panel: “The Founders Forum,” anchored by PR strategist and entertainment news anchor Rhonda Swan. From emerging visionaries to established icons, this is the heartbeat of New York Fashion Week—raw, electric, and Unmissable.



Gen Art at NYFW Show Schedule

11am Cesar Galindo: visionary American designer whose career spans more than three decades at the highest levels of fashion debuts his AW26 ready-to-wear collection

visionary American designer whose career spans more than three decades at the highest levels of fashion debuts his AW26 ready-to-wear collection 2pm Sruti Dalmia : the Mumbai-based atelier’s NYFW debut, display of quiet intensity, depth, and luminous couture storytelling

: the Mumbai-based atelier’s NYFW debut, display of quiet intensity, depth, and luminous couture storytelling 4pm Chloe Trujillo : Paris-born, LA-based multidisciplinary fashion designer and artist blending pop art, fashion, and musical performance makes her NYFW runway debut

: Paris-born, LA-based multidisciplinary fashion designer and artist blending pop art, fashion, and musical performance makes her NYFW runway debut 5pm: Founders’ Forum : moderated by Rhonda Swan and co-produced with Benjamin Lee ; will explore the Intersection of Entrepreneurship and Fashion , featuring 8 participants discussing collaborative networks across fashion, beauty, tech, wellness, hospitality, and entertainment.

: moderated by Rhonda Swan and co-produced with ; will explore the , featuring 8 participants discussing collaborative networks across fashion, beauty, tech, wellness, hospitality, and entertainment. 6:45pm: Planet Fashion TV Presents Zhani avant garde outerwear opens the show, followed by Adrianna Aloni’s silk lingerie meets ready to wear debut

Presents avant garde outerwear opens the show, followed by silk lingerie meets ready to wear debut 8pm: The Hanbok & Dangchomoon : marks a significant cultural milestone as traditional Korean fashion takes center stage on one of the world’s most influential runways. This groundbreaking presentation features designers Jasmine Park and Master Artisan Kim In-Ja in a dual showcase celebrating Korea’s centuries-old textile heritage, juxtaposed with modern eveningwear. Co-presented with J2 Brand.

: marks a significant cultural milestone as traditional Korean fashion takes center stage on one of the world’s most influential runways. This groundbreaking presentation features designers in a dual showcase celebrating Korea’s centuries-old textile heritage, juxtaposed with modern eveningwear. Co-presented with J2 Brand. 9pm: Dust of Gods by Antonio Tadrissi x Diogo Snow. Antonio Tadrissi, architect-led sustainable luxury fashion and immersive design; clients include Drake, LVMH. Diogo Snow — Toronto-based “Pink Punk” street artist; murals, luxury collabs, high-profile clients. Co-presented with J2 Brand.



“Antonio and Diogo’s bold vision perfectly captures Fashion Week’s energy, ” said Jenny No Chung, J2 Brand Founder and Gen Art’s new Art Director. “We’re honored to partner with Gen Art to bring contemporary art into NYFW. ”

ABOUT GEN ART

For three decades, Gen Art has been at the forefront of discovering and championing emerging talent across fashion, film, music, and the arts. Through its signature events and programs, Gen Art connects visionary creators with the audiences, industry leaders, and communities that fuel their success. Gen Art remains committed to celebrating the next generation of creative talent and fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem in New York City and beyond.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION

Gen Art — CEO Keri Rokos, President Emily Santamore, EA Sydney Bynes

Producing Partners: Harlow Collective (Candice Litigio), J2 Brand (Jenny No Chung), JIPR (Jose Ibarra)



OUR PARTNERS

The brands, innovators, and collaborators powering Gen Art NYFW 2026

PRODUCING & STRATEGY PARTNERS

Jack Studios — Premier event and production space inside the iconic Starrett-Lehigh Building.

— Premier event and production space inside the iconic Starrett-Lehigh Building. J2 Brand Agency — Connects contemporary artists globally through exhibitions and collaborations; “Where Culture Connects.”

— Connects contemporary artists globally through exhibitions and collaborations; “Where Culture Connects.” Harlow Collective — Brand strategy studio pairing sharp positioning with editorial instinct for clarity and impact.

— Brand strategy studio pairing sharp positioning with editorial instinct for clarity and impact. JIPR — Strategic public relations led by Jose Ibarra.

— Strategic public relations led by Jose Ibarra. Unstoppable Branding Agency (Rhonda Swan) — Top PR and branding firm empowering entrepreneurs; hosts shows on NASDAQ and Bloomberg, founded Women Gone Wild.

MEDIA PARTNERS

Fashion Week Online — Global digital fashion platform championing diversity and emerging talent.

— Global digital fashion platform championing diversity and emerging talent. Chris Lavish — Influential tastemaker and Global Digital Director of Fashion Week Online.

— Influential tastemaker and Global Digital Director of Fashion Week Online. Planet Fashion TV — HD/4K series spotlighting global style, luxury, and culture.

— HD/4K series spotlighting global style, luxury, and culture. Beauty Affair Magazine — Long Island’s leading beauty platform by Lindsay Aliseo, featuring

magazine, events, awards, and community-driven content.BEAUTY, TALENT & PRODUCTION

— Long Island’s leading beauty platform by Lindsay Aliseo, featuring magazine, events, awards, and community-driven content.BEAUTY, TALENT & PRODUCTION Beautick — Since 1993, a global luxury hair and makeup agency for top brands, celebrities, and events; founded by Beppe D’Elia.

— Since 1993, a global luxury hair and makeup agency for top brands, celebrities, and events; founded by Beppe D’Elia. State Management / EMG Models — Leading progressive and full-service modeling agencies in NY/LA.

VENUES & HOSPITALITY

Civilian Hotel — Theater District boutique blending NYC soul and glamour.

— Theater District boutique blending NYC soul and glamour. Starchild Rooftop — 27th-floor panoramic lounge atop the Civilian Hotel.

— 27th-floor panoramic lounge atop the Civilian Hotel. Studio6 Gallery — Intimate Lower East Side contemporary art venue.

— Intimate Lower East Side contemporary art venue. Love NYC BBQ — Vibrant Koreatown Korean BBQ owned by Jenny No Chung.



SPIRITS, WINE & BEVERAGES

Suavecito Tequila — Highland-grown, extended-aged, ultra-smooth tequila crafted with innovation and sustainability.

— Highland-grown, extended-aged, ultra-smooth tequila crafted with innovation and sustainability. Campante Mezcal — Small-batch artisanal mezcal; smooth, balanced, and celebratory— “Love Hard, Sip Slow.”

— Small-batch artisanal mezcal; smooth, balanced, and celebratory— “Love Hard, Sip Slow.” Bacan Guaro — Multi-award-winning, super-premium aguardiente founded by Diana Espinosa March and Ricardo March, crafted with organic ingredients to elevate a cherished Colombian tradition into a refined, globally savored spirit.

— Multi-award-winning, super-premium aguardiente founded by Diana Espinosa March and Ricardo March, crafted with organic ingredients to elevate a cherished Colombian tradition into a refined, globally savored spirit. Aplós — Spirits infused with functional ingredients and formulated to enhance the immediate pleasure of taste, and the slow pleasures of the mind that follow.

— Spirits infused with functional ingredients and formulated to enhance the immediate pleasure of taste, and the slow pleasures of the mind that follow. Charm Soju — New York City’s #1 soju brand since 1924; crisp, traditional, and culturally iconic.

— New York City’s #1 soju brand since 1924; crisp, traditional, and culturally iconic. Kooksoon Dang — Korea’s leading traditional brewery, dedicated to preserving and revitalizing Korean heritage wines through patented raw rice fermentation, cultural restoration projects, and sustainable brewing practices.

— Korea’s leading traditional brewery, dedicated to preserving and revitalizing Korean heritage wines through patented raw rice fermentation, cultural restoration projects, and sustainable brewing practices. Regal Wine Imports — A legacy importer and wholesale distributor of fine wines, craft beers, and spirits—in business for over 40 years.

— A legacy importer and wholesale distributor of fine wines, craft beers, and spirits—in business for over 40 years. Di Giovanna — Fifth-generation Sicilian organic wines and olive oil from native varietals; family-managed since 1997.

— Fifth-generation Sicilian organic wines and olive oil from native varietals; family-managed since 1997. Flow Water — Naturally alkaline spring water in sustainable packaging; Certified B Corp committed to people and the planet.

— Naturally alkaline spring water in sustainable packaging; Certified B Corp committed to people and the planet. Sand City Brewing Co. — Northport-inspired brewery honoring industrial history with quality craft beer.

— Northport-inspired brewery honoring industrial history with quality craft beer. Kidd Squid Brewing Co. — East end brewing company with a tasting room in the heart of the Hamptons, NY at 11 Spring Street in Sag Harbor.

HEALTH, WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE

Balanced Health & Wellness — Specializes in hormone therapy, weight loss, preventative medicine, and cosmetics for longevity and vitality, led by Dr. Matthew Rutman.

— Specializes in hormone therapy, weight loss, preventative medicine, and cosmetics for longevity and vitality, led by Dr. Matthew Rutman. MetBio — High-purity research-grade peptides for academic and biotech use.



FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Ron Dyce — Brooklyn-based designer of timeless, empowering statement pieces and Official Accessories Partner providing 24K gold painted footwear.

— Brooklyn-based designer of timeless, empowering statement pieces and Official Accessories Partner providing 24K gold painted footwear. Mademoiselle Jules — Timeless jewelry with interchangeable charms for effortless, mood-lifting style.

— Timeless jewelry with interchangeable charms for effortless, mood-lifting style. Rebekah Price — Bold, colorful statement jewelry for the confident day-to-night woman.

— Bold, colorful statement jewelry for the confident day-to-night woman. Miami Chains Co. — Couture-inspired phone chains and accessories that blend high fashion with everyday function, keeping you hands-free and effortlessly polished.

— Couture-inspired phone chains and accessories that blend high fashion with everyday function, keeping you hands-free and effortlessly polished. Noe Calvillo Jr. — 20+ year creative director specializing in inclusive, innovative design and branding.

— 20+ year creative director specializing in inclusive, innovative design and branding. Nooan — New Zealand possum-merino socks; partners with Gen Art on a “love letter” self-care wall at NYFW.



TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION