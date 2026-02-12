Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Annual Financial Report 2025

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2025 have been published.

The materials are attached to this release and available in English and Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.

