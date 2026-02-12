LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

12 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 8,637 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 414.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.266180

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,411,040 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,588,447 have voting rights and 1,759,356 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 94 414.00 08:07:43 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 178 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 36 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:45 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:46 LSE 90 414.00 08:07:46 LSE 124 414.00 08:07:46 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:48 LSE 214 414.00 08:07:49 LSE 91 414.00 08:07:49 LSE 123 414.00 08:07:49 LSE 556 411.50 08:09:05 LSE 149 405.00 08:38:32 LSE 162 405.00 08:38:32 LSE 680 405.50 09:54:47 LSE 85 405.50 09:55:06 LSE 275 405.50 09:55:06 LSE 211 406.00 10:34:31 LSE 237 406.00 10:49:35 LSE 325 405.50 10:52:44 LSE 210 406.50 12:32:10 LSE 218 407.00 12:44:26 LSE 16 405.50 13:12:38 LSE 20 405.50 13:12:44 LSE 89 407.50 13:35:15 LSE 210 409.50 13:50:45 LSE 33 409.50 13:50:45 LSE 1 409.50 13:50:45 LSE 17 409.50 13:50:45 LSE 179 409.50 13:50:45 LSE 238 410.00 14:36:26 LSE 60 408.00 15:03:03 LSE 202 408.00 15:03:03 LSE 210 408.50 15:12:06 LSE 210 408.50 15:23:49 LSE 233 409.50 15:34:28 LSE 293 410.50 15:41:11 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.