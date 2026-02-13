LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

13 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 46,601 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 411.790992

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,457,641 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,541,846 have voting rights and 1,805,957 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 718 407.50 08:30:11 LSE 320 412.00 09:21:48 LSE 130 412.00 09:21:48 LSE 207 411.50 09:24:41 LSE 273 411.50 10:36:31 LSE 331 411.00 10:43:09 LSE 214 410.50 11:05:17 LSE 250 410.00 11:48:58 LSE 214 412.00 12:18:22 LSE 140 411.50 12:45:55 LSE 74 411.50 12:45:55 LSE 8 411.50 12:45:55 LSE 218 413.50 14:03:43 LSE 6 413.50 14:03:43 LSE 214 412.00 14:45:41 LSE 219 411.00 15:11:11 LSE 9 411.00 15:11:11 LSE 150 411.00 15:11:11 LSE 13 411.00 15:11:11 LSE 5 411.00 15:11:11 LSE 211 412.00 15:19:18 LSE 211 412.00 15:19:18 LSE 211 412.00 15:19:18 LSE 211 412.00 15:19:18 LSE 211 412.00 15:19:18 LSE 12 412.00 15:20:50 LSE 199 412.00 15:20:50 LSE 170 412.00 15:21:36 LSE 41 412.00 15:24:30 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:30:08 LSE 211 412.00 15:32:53 LSE 211 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 211 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 211 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 18 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 115 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 155 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 30 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 181 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 211 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 204 412.00 15:33:57 LSE 5 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 2 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:00 LSE 211 412.00 15:34:01 LSE 12 412.00 15:34:02 LSE 122 412.00 15:34:02 LSE 30 412.00 15:34:04 LSE 47 412.00 15:34:04 LSE 157 412.00 15:34:38 LSE 54 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:34 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 188 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 23 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 99 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 211 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 195 412.00 15:35:37 LSE 21 411.50 15:37:56 LSE 3 411.50 15:37:57 LSE 6 411.50 15:37:57 LSE 211 411.50 15:41:56 LSE 211 411.50 15:41:57 LSE 211 411.50 15:43:00 LSE 211 411.50 15:43:01 LSE 115 411.50 15:43:11 LSE 211 412.50 15:49:46 LSE 211 412.50 15:49:46 LSE 60 412.50 15:50:44 LSE 151 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:12 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 140 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 71 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 211 412.50 15:51:15 LSE 200 412.50 15:51:20 LSE 11 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 35 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 28 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 148 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:20 LSE 200 412.50 15:53:25 LSE 11 412.50 15:53:25 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:25 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:29 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:36 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:46 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:46 LSE 211 412.50 15:53:46 LSE 211 412.50 15:54:26 LSE 211 412.50 15:54:27 LSE 211 412.50 15:54:45 LSE 200 412.50 15:54:48 LSE 11 412.50 15:54:48 LSE 189 412.50 15:54:59 LSE 22 412.50 15:54:59 LSE 211 412.50 15:55:00 LSE 108 412.50 15:55:00 LSE 103 412.50 15:55:28 LSE 211 412.50 15:57:47 LSE 211 412.50 15:57:47 LSE 211 412.50 15:57:48 LSE 211 412.50 15:57:48 LSE 211 412.50 15:57:48 LSE 211 412.50 15:58:41 LSE 211 412.50 15:58:42 LSE 211 412.50 15:58:42 LSE 211 412.50 15:58:42 LSE 200 412.50 15:58:43 LSE 11 412.50 15:58:43 LSE 103 412.50 15:58:50 LSE 108 412.50 15:59:19 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:19 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:19 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:19 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:20 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 189 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 22 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 59 412.50 15:59:32 LSE 211 412.50 15:59:49 LSE 211 412.50 16:01:19 LSE 211 412.50 16:01:19 LSE 4 412.50 16:01:32 LSE 82 412.50 16:01:32 LSE 125 412.50 16:01:32 LSE 217 412.50 16:01:32 LSE 211 412.50 16:01:48 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:14 LSE 20 412.50 16:02:21 LSE 191 412.50 16:02:25 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:44 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:44 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:44 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:45 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:45 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:45 LSE 211 412.50 16:02:47 LSE 211 412.50 16:03:31 LSE 211 412.50 16:03:32 LSE 211 412.50 16:03:32 LSE 24 412.50 16:03:32 LSE 159 410.50 16:12:27 LSE 52 410.50 16:12:27 LSE 211 410.50 16:12:27 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:19 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:20 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:28 LSE 293 411.50 16:14:28 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:30 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:32 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:38 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:38 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:38 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:45 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 211 411.50 16:14:48 LSE 3 411.50 16:14:53 LSE 208 411.50 16:15:00 LSE 3 411.50 16:15:25 LSE 166 411.50 16:15:50 LSE 42 411.50 16:15:50 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:51 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:57 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:57 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:57 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:57 LSE 211 411.50 16:15:57 LSE 179 411.50 16:16:00 LSE 32 411.50 16:16:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:01 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:01 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:03 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:13 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:54 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:54 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:54 LSE 211 411.50 16:16:55 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 11 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 200 411.50 16:17:00 LSE 200 411.50 16:17:18 LSE 11 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 211 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 33 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 50 411.50 16:17:41 LSE 442 410.50 16:18:41 LSE 163 410.50 16:18:41 LSE 229 410.50 16:18:41 LSE 167 410.50 16:18:54 LSE 44 410.50 16:18:54 LSE 288 410.50 16:18:54 LSE 211 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 211 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 211 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 35 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 165 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 198 410.50 16:19:09 LSE 14 410.50 16:19:19 LSE 197 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 211 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 211 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 62 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 149 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 18 410.50 16:19:46 LSE 57 410.50 16:19:47 LSE 136 410.50 16:20:00 LSE 211 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 211 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 158 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 53 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 145 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 211 410.50 16:20:07 LSE 211 410.50 16:20:17 LSE 4 410.50 16:20:19 LSE 148 410.50 16:20:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.