LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
13 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:12 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:46,601
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):407.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):411.790992

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,457,641 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,541,846 have voting rights and 1,805,957 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
718407.5008:30:11LSE  
320412.0009:21:48LSE  
130412.0009:21:48LSE  
207411.5009:24:41LSE  
273411.5010:36:31LSE  
331411.0010:43:09LSE  
214410.5011:05:17LSE  
250410.0011:48:58LSE  
214412.0012:18:22LSE  
140411.5012:45:55LSE  
74411.5012:45:55LSE  
8411.5012:45:55LSE  
218413.5014:03:43LSE  
6413.5014:03:43LSE  
214412.0014:45:41LSE  
219411.0015:11:11LSE  
9411.0015:11:11LSE  
150411.0015:11:11LSE  
13411.0015:11:11LSE  
5411.0015:11:11LSE  
211412.0015:19:18LSE  
211412.0015:19:18LSE  
211412.0015:19:18LSE  
211412.0015:19:18LSE  
211412.0015:19:18LSE  
12412.0015:20:50LSE  
199412.0015:20:50LSE  
170412.0015:21:36LSE  
41412.0015:24:30LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:30:08LSE  
211412.0015:32:53LSE  
211412.0015:33:57LSE  
211412.0015:33:57LSE  
211412.0015:33:57LSE  
18412.0015:33:57LSE  
115412.0015:33:57LSE  
155412.0015:33:57LSE  
30412.0015:33:57LSE  
181412.0015:33:57LSE  
211412.0015:33:57LSE  
204412.0015:33:57LSE  
5412.0015:34:00LSE  
2412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:00LSE  
211412.0015:34:01LSE  
12412.0015:34:02LSE  
122412.0015:34:02LSE  
30412.0015:34:04LSE  
47412.0015:34:04LSE  
157412.0015:34:38LSE  
54412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:34LSE  
211412.0015:35:37LSE  
211412.0015:35:37LSE  
188412.0015:35:37LSE  
23412.0015:35:37LSE  
99412.0015:35:37LSE  
211412.0015:35:37LSE  
195412.0015:35:37LSE  
21411.5015:37:56LSE  
3411.5015:37:57LSE  
6411.5015:37:57LSE  
211411.5015:41:56LSE  
211411.5015:41:57LSE  
211411.5015:43:00LSE  
211411.5015:43:01LSE  
115411.5015:43:11LSE  
211412.5015:49:46LSE  
211412.5015:49:46LSE  
60412.5015:50:44LSE  
151412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:12LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
140412.5015:51:15LSE  
71412.5015:51:15LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
211412.5015:51:15LSE  
200412.5015:51:20LSE  
11412.5015:53:20LSE  
35412.5015:53:20LSE  
28412.5015:53:20LSE  
148412.5015:53:20LSE  
211412.5015:53:20LSE  
211412.5015:53:20LSE  
211412.5015:53:20LSE  
211412.5015:53:20LSE  
200412.5015:53:25LSE  
11412.5015:53:25LSE  
211412.5015:53:25LSE  
211412.5015:53:29LSE  
211412.5015:53:36LSE  
211412.5015:53:46LSE  
211412.5015:53:46LSE  
211412.5015:53:46LSE  
211412.5015:54:26LSE  
211412.5015:54:27LSE  
211412.5015:54:45LSE  
200412.5015:54:48LSE  
11412.5015:54:48LSE  
189412.5015:54:59LSE  
22412.5015:54:59LSE  
211412.5015:55:00LSE  
108412.5015:55:00LSE  
103412.5015:55:28LSE  
211412.5015:57:47LSE  
211412.5015:57:47LSE  
211412.5015:57:48LSE  
211412.5015:57:48LSE  
211412.5015:57:48LSE  
211412.5015:58:41LSE  
211412.5015:58:42LSE  
211412.5015:58:42LSE  
211412.5015:58:42LSE  
200412.5015:58:43LSE  
11412.5015:58:43LSE  
103412.5015:58:50LSE  
108412.5015:59:19LSE  
211412.5015:59:19LSE  
211412.5015:59:19LSE  
211412.5015:59:19LSE  
211412.5015:59:20LSE  
211412.5015:59:20LSE  
211412.5015:59:32LSE  
211412.5015:59:32LSE  
189412.5015:59:32LSE  
22412.5015:59:32LSE  
211412.5015:59:32LSE  
59412.5015:59:32LSE  
211412.5015:59:49LSE  
211412.5016:01:19LSE  
211412.5016:01:19LSE  
4412.5016:01:32LSE  
82412.5016:01:32LSE  
125412.5016:01:32LSE  
217412.5016:01:32LSE  
211412.5016:01:48LSE  
211412.5016:02:14LSE  
20412.5016:02:21LSE  
191412.5016:02:25LSE  
211412.5016:02:44LSE  
211412.5016:02:44LSE  
211412.5016:02:44LSE  
211412.5016:02:45LSE  
211412.5016:02:45LSE  
211412.5016:02:45LSE  
211412.5016:02:47LSE  
211412.5016:03:31LSE  
211412.5016:03:32LSE  
211412.5016:03:32LSE  
24412.5016:03:32LSE  
159410.5016:12:27LSE  
52410.5016:12:27LSE  
211410.5016:12:27LSE  
211411.5016:14:19LSE  
211411.5016:14:20LSE  
211411.5016:14:28LSE  
293411.5016:14:28LSE  
211411.5016:14:30LSE  
211411.5016:14:32LSE  
211411.5016:14:38LSE  
211411.5016:14:38LSE  
211411.5016:14:38LSE  
211411.5016:14:45LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
211411.5016:14:48LSE  
3411.5016:14:53LSE  
208411.5016:15:00LSE  
3411.5016:15:25LSE  
166411.5016:15:50LSE  
42411.5016:15:50LSE  
211411.5016:15:51LSE  
211411.5016:15:57LSE  
211411.5016:15:57LSE  
211411.5016:15:57LSE  
211411.5016:15:57LSE  
211411.5016:15:57LSE  
179411.5016:16:00LSE  
32411.5016:16:00LSE  
211411.5016:16:00LSE  
211411.5016:16:01LSE  
211411.5016:16:01LSE  
211411.5016:16:03LSE  
211411.5016:16:13LSE  
211411.5016:16:54LSE  
211411.5016:16:54LSE  
211411.5016:16:54LSE  
211411.5016:16:55LSE  
211411.5016:17:00LSE  
211411.5016:17:00LSE  
211411.5016:17:00LSE  
211411.5016:17:00LSE  
211411.5016:17:00LSE  
11411.5016:17:00LSE  
200411.5016:17:00LSE  
200411.5016:17:18LSE  
11411.5016:17:41LSE  
211411.5016:17:41LSE  
211411.5016:17:41LSE  
211411.5016:17:41LSE  
211411.5016:17:41LSE  
211411.5016:17:41LSE  
33411.5016:17:41LSE  
50411.5016:17:41LSE  
442410.5016:18:41LSE  
163410.5016:18:41LSE  
229410.5016:18:41LSE  
167410.5016:18:54LSE  
44410.5016:18:54LSE  
288410.5016:18:54LSE  
211410.5016:19:09LSE  
211410.5016:19:09LSE  
211410.5016:19:09LSE  
35410.5016:19:09LSE  
165410.5016:19:09LSE  
198410.5016:19:09LSE  
14410.5016:19:19LSE  
197410.5016:19:46LSE  
211410.5016:19:46LSE  
211410.5016:19:46LSE  
62410.5016:19:46LSE  
149410.5016:19:46LSE  
18410.5016:19:46LSE  
57410.5016:19:47LSE  
136410.5016:20:00LSE  
211410.5016:20:07LSE  
211410.5016:20:07LSE  
158410.5016:20:07LSE  
53410.5016:20:07LSE  
145410.5016:20:07LSE  
211410.5016:20:07LSE  
211410.5016:20:17LSE  
4410.5016:20:19LSE  
148410.5016:20:30LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


