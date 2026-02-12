Bitget Wallet Appoints BCG Veteran Will Wu as Head of APAC

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has appointed Will Wu as Head of Asia-Pacific, where he will be responsible for driving regional growth, partnerships, and localized go-to-market execution, as the company increases investment in one of the world's most active regions for digital wallets and onchain finance, particularly across high-growth emerging markets. The move reflects Bitget Wallet's strategy to scale locally relevant financial services as crypto adoption expands beyond trading into everyday use.

The appointment comes as Bitget Wallet accelerates its shift from a trading-first crypto wallet toward a broader everyday finance platform spanning stablecoin-based payments, earning, and real-world spending. In Asia-Pacific, the wallet has expanded support for card-based crypto payments and QR-based transactions, reflecting the region's mobile-first, wallet-centric financial habits. Data from Worldpay shows that mobile wallets have overtaken cards as the primary online payment method across most regional markets, underscoring the need for localized payment interfaces as QR-based transactions increasingly replace card rails both online and in-store.

Asia-Pacific dominates global digital wallet usage, accounting for nearly two-thirds of worldwide digital wallet spending, according to Deloitte . The region is also the world's most active market for onchain finance: Chainalysis data shows Asia-Pacific consistently processed more than $185 billion in monthly onchain value through mid-2025, frequently surpassing North America, while estimates suggest it accounted for roughly a third of global cryptocurrency revenue in 2025.

"Asia-Pacific is shaping how crypto is used in practice, not just how it's traded," Wu said. "Digital wallets are already embedded in everyday behavior across the region, especially in emerging markets, creating a natural pathway for onchain finance to move into payments, savings, and daily money management. The focus now is on building infrastructure that aligns with local habits while remaining connected to the global onchain economy."

In his role, Wu will lead Bitget Wallet's Asia-Pacific strategy, overseeing regional growth, partnerships, and localized market execution. He brings over a decade of experience across strategy and global expansion, having previously led international growth at global crypto exchanges and advised companies on market entry and scaling during his tenure at Boston Consulting Group.

Visit Bitget Wallet official channel for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9178d921-fe51-4b3d-b4c7-2fabf5f3a339

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b7103d8-897d-4d59-b570-e9f43eb2eed0