CoinShares Crypto ETPs Are Now Available via Nordea

12 February 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global leading asset manager specialising in digital assets, announced that its CoinShares XBT Provider exchange-traded products are now available to retail investors through Nordea, the largest financial services groups in the Nordic region.

The availability of CoinShares' XBT Provider products on Nordea's platform marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of regulated digital asset investment access across Europe. Nordea, which serves approximately 9 million personal customers across Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark, has selected CoinShares' pioneering ETP platform — which includes the world's first Bitcoin ETP, launched on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2015 — to provide its clients with regulated exposure to digital assets.

This development reflects the broader trend of major European banking institutions integrating crypto ETPs into their retail offerings, driven by regulatory clarity under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and sustained institutional demand. Nordea joins a growing list of prominent European banks that have opened access to regulated digital asset products, signalling continued maturation of the market.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, commented: "When we launched the world's first Bitcoin ETP in Sweden a decade ago, we built it for exactly this moment, when traditional financial institutions would recognise the value of regulated, transparent digital asset exposure for their clients. Nordea's decision to offer our products to their customers is a powerful validation of the infrastructure we've spent ten years developing. We are pleased to support Nordea's clients as they explore digital asset allocation through familiar, trusted channels."

With approximately $6 billion in assets under management and a 34% market share in European digital asset ETPs, CoinShares remains the region's leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset investment products.

The announcement underscores CoinShares' continued momentum in expanding distribution across Europe's banking infrastructure, bringing regulated digital asset exposure to millions of individual investors through the platforms they already use and trust.

