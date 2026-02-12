Brown & Brown, Inc. announces entry into accelerated share repurchase program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) with Bank of America, N.A. for $250 million of the Company's common stock. The ASR is part of the Company’s board-approved $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced on October 22, 2025.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770