BairesDev Named Top Global B2B Service Provider by Clutch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, a leading nearshore software development company, today announced it has been ranked #15 on the 2025 Clutch 1000 List , placing it among the top 1% of B2B service providers worldwide. The recognition is based on verified client reviews, a 4.9 out of 5 Clutch score, and a consistent track record of delivering high-impact software solutions across industries.

Selected from tens of thousands of global providers, BairesDev works with more than 500 clients, including Google, Johnson & Johnson, Adobe, and Pinterest. The company supports enterprises and high-growth organizations through flexible engagement models, including staff augmentation, dedicated development teams, and software outsourcing.

“Client success drives everything we do, and this recognition speaks to the precision, scale, and consistency our teams bring to every project,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. “Earning this recognition through verified client feedback is especially meaningful to us.”

The Clutch 1000 is the platform’s most exclusive annual ranking, spotlighting businesses that demonstrate exceptional ability to deliver. The 2025 edition spans B2B service providers across a wide range of industries, with BairesDev standing out for its ability to scale enterprise-grade software with a globally distributed team of 4,000 senior engineers.

BairesDev continues to lead in the nearshore software development space by providing access to the top 1% of tech talent in Latin America, and driving innovation mainly through its work in artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms, and cloud-based solutions. Its distributed, remote-first workforce spans 40+ countries and supports time zone alignment, cultural fit, and real-time collaboration for clients in North America and beyond.

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world’s largest and most respected companies, like Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, Google, HP, and Rolls-Royce. Backed by 4,000+ engineers across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

Join BairesDev’s team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com/. Or recommend a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

Media Contact: press@bairesdev.com