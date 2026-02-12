NAPC Defense Meets with Members of Congress to Advance CornerShot USA School Safety Initiative

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTC: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company"), a U.S. licensed armament sales and production Company based in Clearwater, Florida and the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA tactical surveillance and threat neutralization platform, announced that Company executives met with members of the U.S. Congress at The Capital Grille in Tampa on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The meeting focused on advancing discussions regarding federal and state grant funding to support school and law enforcement deployment of CornerShot systems. NAPC Defense Chief Executive Officer, Kenny West, and Chief Financial Officer, John Spence, met with Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, and Gus Bilirakis, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 12th Congressional District, to brief them on CornerShot USA’s capabilities and to discuss pathways to secure grant monies dedicated to school safety and local law enforcement initiatives.

The gathering was a paid, policy focused working lunch, held at The Capital Grille in Tampa, Florida, and was structured as a targeted meeting with the congressmen in support of NAPC Defense’s national school safety and law enforcement outreach.

Purpose of the Meeting: Grants and School Safety

The Tampa meeting centered on NAPC Defense’s push to expand CornerShot USA into K through 12 schools nationwide. A key focus was the use of federal and state grants to equip School Resource Officers, local police departments, and sheriff’s offices with CornerShot systems.

Discussions included potential grant programs and appropriations avenues that could support a comprehensive package of technologies. These include CornerShot units themselves, as well as associated cameras, alarms, and other monitoring and notification systems designed to detect, delay, and defeat active threats on school campuses.

NAPC Defense stressed that the objective is not only to place advanced tools in schools but also to ensure that local law enforcement agencies and School Resource Officers can deploy them effectively. This involves training, development of tactics and procedures, and integration with existing security infrastructure in school districts and municipalities.

CornerShot USA Saving Lives in Schools and Workplaces

During the briefing, Kenny West and John Spence described how the CornerShot USA platform enables officers to observe, identify, and, when necessary, engage armed threats from behind cover. This significantly reduces the need for officers to expose themselves in hallways, stairwells, classrooms, offices, and other confined spaces.

The system’s hinged design and integrated high-resolution video allow the operator to see and act around corners. CornerShot supports both lethal and a wide range of less than lethal munitions, including specialized pepper ball and stinger type rounds. This combination allows officers to neutralize a threat while minimizing the risk of loss of life and serious injury whenever possible.

NAPC Defense briefed the congressmen on how CornerShot USA is engineered to save lives not only in schools but also in workplaces, houses of worship, and other public venues. By giving local law enforcement a safe standoff tool for confronting active shooters and barricaded suspects, CornerShot can become a critical part of a layered security architecture that protects students, educators, employees, and first responders.

Role of NAPC Defense and Ongoing Outreach

From its base in Clearwater, Florida, NAPC Defense is engaging federal, state, and local stakeholders to build a grant supported framework for CornerShot deployment across more than 115,000 K through 12 schools in the United States.

In addition to the Tampa meeting, the Company continues to conduct live fire demonstrations and hands on showings of CornerShot USA for local, county, and state agencies in the Tampa Bay region and throughout Florida. These sessions allow School Resource Officers, patrol officers, and tactical teams to test the system in realistic scenarios, evaluate both lethal and less than lethal configurations, and provide operational feedback for agency specific deployment plans.

NAPC Defense plans to maintain an active presence at national school safety and law enforcement conferences, including events focused on School Resource Officers and campus security. The Company will also support agencies and districts with grant application materials, educational videos, and technical documentation to help secure funding and implement CornerShot safely and effectively.

