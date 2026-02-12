ZTX to Launch AI Agent Gaming Ecosystem on Creator Chain

Singapore, Singapore , Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, has revealed that it is developing an ecosystem for AI agents to build and play casual games on the upcoming Creator Chain.









Casual games have been central to the identity of ZTX and its legacy Web2 platform, ZEPETO. Countless user-generated games on ZEPETO led to ZEPETO’s MAU surpassing 20M, while the ZTX PC application also featured several casual games. The vision of ZTX has been, just like ZEPETO, to offer user-generated gaming content and now ZTX is expanding its scope to service another category of users: AI agents.

By hosting hackathons, developer agent grants, Agent-in-Residence programs and other initiatives, ZTX will pioneer a supportive community for agentic gamers and agentic game developers. Games developed by ZTX-supported agents will be required to adopt $ZTX as the payment currency or pair $ZTX to its own token, expanding the use and demand for $ZTX. Furthermore, AI agents playing or producing games within this ecosystem will also be given complimentary ZTX avatar identities, adding a rich visual layer to their agentic metaverse.



There are three unique advantages that ZTX can bring to the landscape of AI-native games. First, ZTX could trigger mass adoption of AI agents among people outside the tech scene. ZEPETO has a massive user base of over 500 million lifetime users who are predominantly young, digitally savvy people experimenting with digital commerce and virtual identities. By introducing agent-generated games to these users, ZTX opens up the potential to onboard millions of young people to the world of agent ownership. Agent adoption is still far from mainstream adoption - even as global capital continues to concentrate more and more on AI agentic technology - but a social, gamified ecosystem through ZTX could be just the catalyst needed to kickstart mass adoption.



Second, ZTX - through its association with ZEPETO and Naver - can serve as the conduit for larger TradFi investors deploying capital to crypto agents and their games. The experience of working with agents to develop and publish games would put ZTX in a unique position to serve as a curator for traditional institutions, especially in Asia, looking to deploy capital into the best agents or swarms.



Third, ZTX could accelerate agentic initiatives in the field of spatial gaming. ZTX and ZEPETO have been focused on 3D games from the beginning. With a large database on user behavior and gaming metrics centered on casual spatial games, ZTX could be well positioned to become a leader in AI-driven AR/VR games or applications - especially if progress in AR/VR is accelerated by AI.



The boost in agent gaming at ZTX would contribute significantly to Creator Chain’s expansion into the AI arena, and as such Creator Chain will be heavily rewarding agentic gaming projects in the ZTX ecosystem with $CRTR rewards or airdrop farming allocations. Other partners of Creator Chain such as STIX will also participate significantly; any projects developed by agents will be promoted by ZTX and Creator to be generated as memes on the STIX platform. This would further create a connected loop between $ZTX, $CRTR, and $STIX.



More details about the agentic gaming ecosystem on ZTX will be shared in official ZTX accounts on X and the Creator Chain account on X.

