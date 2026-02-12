When Everything Burned, This Champion Safe Held the Line

After a catastrophic house fire reduced an entire home to ashes, a Champion Safe protected the irreplaceable — and proved why real fire protection matters.

Provo, UT, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, today shares the remarkable story of a Champion safe that survived a catastrophic house fire, preserving irreplaceable family treasures when everything else was lost.

In the middle of the night on December 11, a family woke to the unthinkable. Fire tore through their home, leaving nothing behind. Walls collapsed. Possessions were destroyed. A lifetime of memories disappeared in hours. The dramatic moment when their Champion Safe was finally opened — after sitting through the fire for more than a week — is captured in this compelling video: Watch the Full Recovery Here

Everything was destroyed — except what was inside their Champion safe.

For more than a week and a half, the safe sat inside the burned structure while investigators worked the scene. No one knew what would be left inside — or if anything would survive at all. When the door was finally opened, the moment was captured on video : disbelief, relief, and emotion as contents emerged that should have been lost forever.

Inside were items no insurance policy could ever replace — a grandfather’s firearm passed down through generations, personal documents, jewelry, and deeply sentimental possessions. Despite extreme heat, smoke, water from firefighting efforts, and prolonged exposure inside a destroyed home, the contents were largely preserved.

More Than Survival — Proof of Real Fire Protection

This outcome wasn’t luck. It was design.

The safe involved was a Champion Medalist 41, an entry-level model with a one-hour fire rating. While that model is no longer in production, its performance under real-world conditions underscores a critical truth: fire protection only matters if it works when everything goes wrong.

Champion safes are engineered to manage heat transfer over time, maintain survivable interior conditions, and resist the compounding effects of smoke and water intrusion. Advanced sealing systems and layered construction are designed not just to perform in laboratory tests, but to hold up when fires reach their most destructive stages.

In this case, the home suffered what investigators described as a near full burn. Yet the Champion Safe protected contents that would have otherwise been reduced to ash.

This is not an isolated incident.

Champion safes have repeatedly survived catastrophic fires, including destructive wildfires in Santa Rosa where entire neighborhoods were lost and many competing products failed outright. These real-world outcomes reinforce why fire ratings, materials, and construction methods matter — and why a safe should never be treated as a commodity.

Security That Doesn’t Quit — Even After the Fire

Another critical part of this story happened after the flames were out.

The intense heat melted the safe’s locking mechanism, but the door could not be forced open. Multiple non-professional attempts to gain entry failed, even with the exterior compromised. Only a trained safe technician, using specialized tools, was able to access the contents — and only by drilling through secondary security layers designed to resist attack.

That matters.

A real safe doesn’t stop protecting its contents just because it’s been through a fire. Even in a destroyed home, it continues to secure what’s inside until the rightful owner — with professional help — can regain access.

Fire protection and security aren’t separate features. In a real safe, they work together.

Standing Behind the Product — and the People

Although Champion did not originally sell this safe to the family, the company will replace the damaged Medalist at no charge.

“Losing a home is devastating, and nothing we make can change that,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “But when people trust us with the things they can never replace, we take that responsibility seriously. This safe did exactly what it was built to do, and we’re proud to stand behind it — and behind this family.”

Today, the closest comparable model to the Medalist is the Champion Challenger series. However, Champion emphasizes that every home and business has different risks, contents, and priorities. That’s why working with an authorized Champion dealer is critical to selecting the right safe for individual needs.

Why This Story Matters

Fires don’t come with warnings. Electrical failures, accidents, wildfires, and storms can change lives overnight. When they do, the difference between total loss and preservation often comes down to one decision made long before disaster strikes.

A safe isn’t just about theft prevention. It’s about resilience.

It’s about protecting family history, business-critical documents, and irreplaceable possessions — when everything else is gone.

Watch the Full Story and Learn More

▶ Watch the full recovery video: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

▶ Find an authorized Champion dealer for a personalized consultation: championsafe.com/dealer-directory

▶ Explore the full Champion Safe lineup: championsafe.com

