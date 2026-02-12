FAST TRACK GROUP Granted 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, announced it has received an additional 180-day extension period from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Nasdaq Staff”) to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

The Company has until August 10, 2026 to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time during the extension period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Staff will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance, and the matter will be closed. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, even if it maintains compliance with the other listing requirements.

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTRK@gateway-grp.com