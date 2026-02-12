Streetleaf Illuminates Austin with New Solar-Powered Streetlight Installation

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced its first installation in Austin, TX. The company will now be illuminating the streets of Novel , a new master-planned community in Austin, through an agreement with Risewell Homes , a recently elevated Top 25 U.S. homebuilder.

“This first installation with Risewell Homes in Austin marks another progressive move for Streetleaf in Texas, as we’ve previously brightened neighborhoods across Fort Worth with our solar streetlights,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “We’re continuing to see growing demand for reliable and resilient solar power throughout the state, and we look forward to illuminating more communities throughout Texas in the near future.”

Novel will host 40 of Streetleaf’s solar-powered streetlights throughout the development, allowing the community to operate independently from the power grid. With built-in battery backup, 24/7 monitoring and powered by 100% renewable energy, the lights stay on during outages, – including hurricanes and winter storms – adding an extra layer of reliability and safety for growing communities.

“Providing homeowners with a fully maintained, grid-independent option that enhances safety and offers long-term cost savings made Streetleaf a strong fit for this development,” said Adib Khoury, Austin Division President of Risewell Homes. “It aligns with our focus on sustainable, high-efficiency, and tech-forward construction, and we’re excited to bring a solution like this to our new community.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 12,200 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

