Gardners Candies Adds The Fresh Market to Growing List of Retail Locations

TYRONE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies is proud to announce that award-winning specialty grocer The Fresh Market is joining its growing list of retailers.

Now celebrating its 129th year, the iconic Pennsylvania confectioner best known for its proprietary Original Peanut Butter Meltaway filling, is experiencing strong nationwide growth as retailers from coast to coast add its premium treats. Online sales are also on the rise, increasing 11% in 2025 over 2024.





The Fresh Market, which operates 172 stores in 22 states, will begin offering Gardners S’mores this spring. Among its most popular confections, Gardners S’mores combine a crisp, sweetened graham cracker layered with fluffy, homemade marshmallow, enrobed in two layers of creamy milk chocolate.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also will begin selling Gardners S’mores this spring in approximately 660 locations in 43 states.

“We’re delighted that The Fresh Market is adding Gardners to its lineup,” said Jim Westover, Gardners’ chief operating officer. “Both brands are steeped in a long history of providing consumers with unique, premium products.”

Market Solutions brokered the deal.

Also launching this spring, new 3.5-ounce bags will be available to retailers. Designed with the grocery, gas, and convenience store channels in mind, the new packaging gives operators a premium product line that stands out from single-serve items. Each pouch contains seven individually wrapped pieces. Six varieties will be offered, including Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Crispy Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Mini Pretzels, Salted Pretzel Peanut Butter Meltaway Bites, and new Dubai Chocolate pieces.

In addition to retail locations nationwide, Gardners Candies are available online at www.gardnerscandies.com and in Gardners’ Central Pennsylvania candy stores.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit gardnerscandies.com or follow Gardners Candies on social media.

