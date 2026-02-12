ZeroFox Names Andrew McKenna Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew McKenna has been elevated to the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, McKenna will oversee finance, operations, and corporate strategy, with a focus on driving execution and long-term growth as ZeroFox continues to expand its platform and global footprint.

“Andrew has earned deep trust and confidence as a key leader at ZeroFox through his exceptional performance as a best-in-class operator, while also demonstrating profound insight into our culture and unwavering commitment to our clients,” said David Muse, CEO of ZeroFox. “Since joining us, he has strengthened our financial core, strategically shaped our growth trajectory, and aligned our operations with long-term success. This promotion to CFO/COO recognizes the outstanding contributions he has already delivered and affirms our strong conviction in the critical leadership role he will play as we navigate future opportunities and challenges.”

McKenna joined ZeroFox in 2024 and has since led significant initiatives across the business. His leadership was instrumental in the successful divestment of IDX, and he has remained focused on improving efficiency and aligning operations with the company’s goals.

"Growth requires more than just momentum; it requires alignment between our strategy and our execution," said Andrew McKenna, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at ZeroFox. "I am eager to step into this expanded role to elevate our core priorities and empower our teams. Together, we will build a scalable, resilient organization that remains at the forefront of innovation."

ZeroFox continues to drive relentless innovation and sustained growth in the rapidly evolving external cybersecurity landscape, solidifying its position as the unrivaled leader in protecting organizations against threats beyond the traditional perimeter. In a market crowded with multiple options for digital risk protection and external threat management, ZeroFox stands apart through its proven track record of delivering real results - millions of threat intelligence records processed, assets safeguarded, and takedowns executed for Fortune-level enterprises and Global 2000 organizations alike.

What differentiates ZeroFox is an unmatched combination of cutting-edge AI-driven technology, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and expert-led response capabilities, powered by a team of seasoned cybersecurity professionals whose deep experience enables proactive disruption of phishing, impersonations, credential theft, brand abuse, and emerging risks like those amplified by generative AI and geopolitical influences. For mature enterprises prioritizing a best-in-class security posture, ZeroFox remains the clear choice: a unified platform that not only exposes and remediates external threats with speed and precision but also fosters long-term resilience, earning the trust of leaders across finance, government, retail, manufacturing, and beyond as the partner that consistently outpaces adversaries and competitors.

To learn more about ZeroFox, visit: https://www.zerofox.com

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle—Discover, Validate, Disrupt—empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what’s right. To learn more, visit www.zerofox.com.

Media Inquiries

Sara Jacono

LaunchTech Communications for ZeroFox

press@zerofox.com