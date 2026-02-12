PXG Unleashes the Hot Rod ZT™ Putter

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, PXG unveiled the PXG® Hot Rod ZT™ Putter, a center-shafted mallet engineered to deliver exceptional face stability through a Zero Torque Design. As interest in zero torque technology continues to grow among golfers seeking greater consistency on the greens, the Hot Rod ZT Putter represents PXG’s latest commitment to performance-driven innovation in the category.

At the core of Hot Rod ZT Putter’s performance is a design built to keep the face square to the path throughout the entire stroke. By positioning the center of gravity just below the shaft axis, the putter minimizes twisting forces that can cause the face to open or close. The result is improved consistency, enhanced stability, and a more repeatable stroke with minimal manipulation from the golfer.

The Hot Rod ZT Putter features a modern, high-MOI mallet shape designed to frame the ball cleanly at address and inspire confidence over every putt. Precision-milled from 6061 aluminum, the head construction allows mass to be distributed with extreme precision. Four interchangeable sole weights and concealed high-density tungsten work together to increase forgiveness and stability, while allowing golfers to fine-tune head weight from 340g to 410g to match feel preferences and correct bias tendencies.

Enhancing performance at impact, PXG’s proprietary Pyramid Milled Face Pattern is engineered with an aggressive pyramid geometry optimized to interact more consistently with golf ball dimples. This design promotes a smoother, more consistent roll. It also delivers the soft sound players associate with insert putters, without sacrificing the feedback and responsiveness of a fully milled face.

The Hot Rod ZT Putter also features an onset hosel with an integrated forward press that naturally positions the hands at address. While the putter is engineered with 6-degrees of measured loft, it plays like a traditional 3-degree putter thanks to the design. This helps promote consistent launch conditions and reliable roll across a variety of putting stroke styles.

“Every detail of Hot Rod ZT was shaped around confidence, both visually and through impact,” said Matt Andrews, PXG Design Engineer. “From the way the mallet frames the ball to the sound and feel off the face, we focused on creating a putter that looks stable, feels stable, and performs exactly the way players expect when it matters most.”

Available in two alignment options, the SL2 with an elongated sightline or the SL1 with a clean line from the face and blank back cavity, the Hot Rod ZT Putter allows golfers to choose the visual setup that best suits their eye.

The Hot Rod ZT Putter is available now in both right- and left-handed models. To learn more, roll a putt, or get fit, visit www.PXG.com or a PXG fitting location.

