|CERTIFICATE MATURITY
|260218
|FIXED RATE (STEERING RATE + 10 b.p.)
|1.85 %
|VOLUME BOUGHT
|25.0 BLN
|TRADE DAY
|260212
|SETTLEMENT DAY
|260213
BUYBACK OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES 12 FEBRUARY
