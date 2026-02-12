Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From “Mobituaries” to Morning Television, Master Storyteller Mo Rocca to Receive 2026 LABF Insight Award

Current “CBS Sunday Morning” and former “Daily Show” correspondent will be honored at the 2026 NAB Show for a career blending journalism, history and humor

Washington, D.C.— The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced that Mo Rocca, an award-winning correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning,” is the recipient of the 2026 LABF Insight Award.

Now in its fifth year, the Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public’s understanding of the role, impact and evolution of media. Bestowed by LABF and presented at NAB Show, the award honors storytelling that reflects craft, curiosity and lasting cultural significance. Past winners include radio legend Delilah, Soledad O’Brien, “60 Minutes” and LeVar Burton.

Rocca has built a distinguished career in broadcast journalism by bringing intelligence and humanity to stories that span politics, culture and history. As a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning since 2011, he has reported on subjects ranging from gerrymandering to the Vatican, where he interviewed Pope Francis, while also profiling Hollywood legends and creating historical portraits of American presidents, often with a fondness for the overlooked.

LABF and NAB praised Rocca’s impact on broadcast storytelling and the media:

“Mo Rocca exemplifies the essence of broadcasting at its best—thoughtful, engaging and rooted in a genuine desire to inform and inspire. Through his work across television, radio and digital platforms, Mo brings history and culture to life with intelligence, curiosity and heart. We are proud to honor him with the 2026 LABF Insight Award.”

—Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes, LABF co-chairs

“Mo Rocca has built a career defined by clarity, rigor and an uncommon respect for his audience. In an era crowded with voices, his work shows how broadcast journalism can still set the standard for credibility and thoughtful storytelling.”

— April Carty-Sipp, NAB executive vice president of Industry Affairs and Innovation and LABF board member

“NAB Show brings together the people and technologies shaping how stories are created and shared. Mo Rocca’s career reflects the enduring role of broadcast storytelling within that evolution, connecting audiences and creators across platforms through stories that resonate.”

— Karen Chupka, NAB executive vice president of Global Connections and Events

Beyond television, Rocca is the creator and host of the popular podcast “Mobituaries” and co-author of the New York Times bestselling books “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving" and “Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs.” In addition to his reporting, Rocca is a frequent panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” and has created and hosted programs exploring innovation, food and culture.

Earlier in his career, Rocca was a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and began his television work as a writer and producer for children’s programming, including the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning series “Wishbone.” In 2011, he won an Emmy as a writer for the 64th Annual Tony Awards.

Rocca will be formally honored on at the 2026 NAB Show on April 21 in Las Vegas as part of the Annual “We Are Broadcasters” event on the Main Stage. NAB Show is the world’s leading marketplace for media, entertainment and technology, bringing together broadcasters, creators and industry leaders from across the global content ecosystem. Registration for 2026 NAB Show attendees and exhibitors is now open.

Download a high-resolution photo of Rocca here: https://app.air.inc/a/c177d1a40

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today’s multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present and informing the future. The LABF was created to honor the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future. In addition, the organization serves the philanthropic purpose of supporting the Library of American Broadcasting, the nation’s most extensive collection of broadcast history, policy, and tradition, including historical documents, professional papers, oral and video histories, books, scripts, and photographs preserved at the University of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.tvradiolibrary.org.

# # #