Lone Wolf Technologies Announces 2026 PropTech Advisory Board

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, the trusted leader in real estate software, today announced the members of its 2026 PropTech Advisory Board, bringing together some of the most respected voices in real estate to help guide the company's innovation roadmap.

As the industry navigates unprecedented shifts in technology, consumer expectations, and market dynamics, Lone Wolf is doubling down on its commitment to understanding the real challenges facing brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations. The board represents the company's dedication to building solutions alongside the professionals who use them every day.

“Real estate technology should simplify the work of the people driving our industry, and the only way to get it right is by listening constantly and learning continuously," said Vanessa Hodge, CRO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The insights, challenges, and ideas our advisory board members share with us directly guide how we build and evolve our platform.”

A Collaborative Approach to Innovation

The PropTech Advisory Board brings together brokerage leaders, technology executives, top-producing agents, and association professionals who share a common commitment: using technology to make real estate simpler, more efficient, and more human-centered.

"Technology is changing faster than ever, and the companies that will lead are those willing to stay close to the people they serve," said Lisa Lausten, CMO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The board gives us a direct line to the practitioners who understand both the promise and the pain points of real estate technology. That perspective is invaluable."

2026 PropTech Advisory Board Members

Lone Wolf is honored to welcome the following industry leaders:

Brokerage Leadership

Vanessa Bergmark, CEO, Red Oak Realty

Jackie Soto, CEO, eHomes

Elmer Morales, Owner, eHomes

Laurie Weston Davis, Broker/Owner, Better Homes & Gardens Lifestyle Property Partners

Scott Lincicombe, Partner/Owner, Better Homes & Gardens Lifestyle Property Partners

Stacie Staub, Owner, West+Main Homes

Tami McFarlane, VP of Operations, Manager/Broker, Restaino & Associates

Phil Price, CFO, Smith & Associates

Andy Smith, President/CEO, Badger, Peabody & Smith

Monty Smith,Company Operating Officer,J ohn L. Scott

Technology and Operations Leadership

Nina Dosanjh, CTO, Vanguard

Wendi Iglesias, CIO, Keyes

Ruth Santos, Manager, Sales Solutions, PenFed Realty

David Voorhees, Executive Director, Labs, Keller Williams

Top-Producing Agents and Team Leaders

Nikki Beauchamp, Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby's International Realty

Andrea Geller, Compass

Mark Slade, Keller Williams

Amy Powell, Christie's International Real Estate

Jay Luebke, ERA

Matt Richling, Team Leader, New Purveyors, Brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group Ltd.

Sarita Dua, Team Leader, Keller Williams Sunset Corridor+ Place

Christian Harris, Real

Ashley Harris, Real

Melissa Cunningham, BHHS Fox & Roach

Rajeev, BHHS Fox & Roach





MLS and Association Leaders

Mike Barnett, President & CEO, Texas REALTORS

William Thompson, New Jersey Realtors

Erika Almstead, Central Virginia MLS

Joe Rogers, MLS United

Building the Future Together

The board will meet regularly throughout 2026, with sessions focused on emerging technology trends, product feedback, and strategic dialogue about the evolving needs of real estate professionals. Members will have early access to new features, direct input into the product roadmap, and opportunities to share their expertise with the broader Lone Wolf community.

"We're not interested in building technology in isolation," said Sean Wheeler, CTO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The best ideas come from real conversations with the people who are on the front lines of real estate every day. This board represents exactly that kind of partnership."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability.

