Lone Wolf Technologies Announces 2026 PropTech Advisory Board

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, the trusted leader in real estate software, today announced the members of its 2026 PropTech Advisory Board, bringing together some of the most respected voices in real estate to help guide the company's innovation roadmap.
As the industry navigates unprecedented shifts in technology, consumer expectations, and market dynamics, Lone Wolf is doubling down on its commitment to understanding the real challenges facing brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations. The board represents the company's dedication to building solutions alongside the professionals who use them every day.
“Real estate technology should simplify the work of the people driving our industry, and the only way to get it right is by listening constantly and learning continuously," said Vanessa Hodge, CRO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The insights, challenges, and ideas our advisory board members share with us directly guide how we build and evolve our platform.”
A Collaborative Approach to Innovation
The PropTech Advisory Board brings together brokerage leaders, technology executives, top-producing agents, and association professionals who share a common commitment: using technology to make real estate simpler, more efficient, and more human-centered.
"Technology is changing faster than ever, and the companies that will lead are those willing to stay close to the people they serve," said Lisa Lausten, CMO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The board gives us a direct line to the practitioners who understand both the promise and the pain points of real estate technology. That perspective is invaluable."
2026 PropTech Advisory Board Members
Lone Wolf is honored to welcome the following industry leaders:
Brokerage Leadership
- Vanessa Bergmark, CEO, Red Oak Realty
- Jackie Soto, CEO, eHomes
- Elmer Morales, Owner, eHomes
- Laurie Weston Davis, Broker/Owner, Better Homes & Gardens Lifestyle Property Partners
- Scott Lincicombe, Partner/Owner, Better Homes & Gardens Lifestyle Property Partners
- Stacie Staub, Owner, West+Main Homes
- Tami McFarlane, VP of Operations, Manager/Broker, Restaino & Associates
- Phil Price, CFO, Smith & Associates
- Andy Smith, President/CEO, Badger, Peabody & Smith
- Monty Smith,Company Operating Officer,J ohn L. Scott
Technology and Operations Leadership
- Nina Dosanjh, CTO, Vanguard
- Wendi Iglesias, CIO, Keyes
- Ruth Santos, Manager, Sales Solutions, PenFed Realty
- David Voorhees, Executive Director, Labs, Keller Williams
Top-Producing Agents and Team Leaders
- Nikki Beauchamp, Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby's International Realty
- Andrea Geller, Compass
- Mark Slade, Keller Williams
- Amy Powell, Christie's International Real Estate
- Jay Luebke, ERA
- Matt Richling, Team Leader, New Purveyors, Brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group Ltd.
- Sarita Dua, Team Leader, Keller Williams Sunset Corridor+ Place
- Christian Harris, Real
- Ashley Harris, Real
- Melissa Cunningham, BHHS Fox & Roach
- Rajeev, BHHS Fox & Roach
MLS and Association Leaders
- Mike Barnett, President & CEO, Texas REALTORS
- William Thompson, New Jersey Realtors
- Erika Almstead, Central Virginia MLS
- Joe Rogers, MLS United
Building the Future Together
The board will meet regularly throughout 2026, with sessions focused on emerging technology trends, product feedback, and strategic dialogue about the evolving needs of real estate professionals. Members will have early access to new features, direct input into the product roadmap, and opportunities to share their expertise with the broader Lone Wolf community.
"We're not interested in building technology in isolation," said Sean Wheeler, CTO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "The best ideas come from real conversations with the people who are on the front lines of real estate every day. This board represents exactly that kind of partnership."
