Lone Wolf Launches API Portal to Power Real Estate Connectivity

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, the trusted leader in real estate software, today announced the launch of the Lone Wolf API Portal, a centralized hub designed to accelerate integrations and unlock connectivity across the Lone Wolf Foundation—the real estate industry’s cloud.

The API Portal gives brokers, teams, agents, and technology partners secure access to Lone Wolf’s APIs, enabling them to connect their existing systems and software, automate workflows, and create a unified real estate ecosystem powered by real-time data.

“Real estate has operated in disconnected systems for too long,” said Aaron Kardell, GM, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Lone Wolf. “The Lone Wolf API Portal changes that. We’re empowering our clients and partners to innovate faster, integrate smarter, and deliver meaningful outcomes for the industry without friction or limitations.”

For Brokers, Teams & Agents: Your Business, Fully Connected

One Connected View of Your Business

Eliminate duplicate data entry and manual reconciliation. The API Portal allows data to move seamlessly across your existing systems, giving real estate professionals a single, reliable view of their business from transactions to reporting to analytics.

Maintain control of your business and your data. With enterprise-grade security and granular access controls, users can integrate with preferred partners or custom tools without vendor restrictions.

Connect existing best-in-class tools CRM, CMA, transaction management, e-signatures, and more directly to Foundation, amplifying their capabilities and ensuring they work better together.





"I’ve been doing integrations for 25 years, and this was easily in the top 25% of service and experience I’ve ever had.” noted Dan Cvitanovich, Founder/CEO Contract Confirmed, “We were live within two weeks and onboarding clients a month later, a lot faster than what I expected. It was wonderful.”

For Partners & Developers: Build Once, Scale Everywhere

Start Fast, Build Secure

With clear documentation, standardized API design, and enterprise authentication, developers can launch integrations quickly while meeting the highest security and compliance requirements.

With clear documentation, standardized API design, and enterprise authentication, developers can launch integrations quickly while meeting the highest security and compliance requirements. Mutually Amplified Value

Integrating with Lone Wolf goes beyond syncing systems. It means building smarter workflows, reducing friction, and driving measurable outcomes for shared customers. Ecosystem Visibility & Trust

The Lone Wolf API Portal is now available to customers and integration partners and offers both free and paid access based on the use case. Lone Wolf will be showcasing the capabilities of the new API Portal at the upcoming Inman Connect New York conference. Attendees are invited to connect with our team to see a live demonstration and discuss how it can benefit their business. To learn more, explore documentation, or begin building, visit https://www.lwolf.com/api-portal.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability.

Media Contact:

Amber Robinson, Marketing Manager

Arobinson@lwolf.com