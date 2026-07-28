Lone Wolf Launches Talent in BrokerMetrics, an AI-Powered Solution for Agent Recruiting and Retention

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), North America's leader in residential real estate software, today unveiled the next phase of its AI roadmap for BrokerMetrics®, the industry's leading brokerage analytics and market intelligence platform that helps brokers recruit and retain agents. Talent is the first release in a broader roadmap and will be generally available in fall 2026, with preview access at Inman Connect San Diego.

Most brokerages can tell you what it costs to recruit an agent. Far fewer can tell you what it costs when one leaves. In a 2026 survey by Inman and Lone Wolf, brokerages rated the value of retaining an agent at 8.17 out of 10, well above the value they placed on recruiting a new one. Only about 2% treat retention as a deliberate strategy, and 44% track no flight-risk signals at all. The intent is there. The system to act on it has not been.

Talent closes that gap using the data brokerages already trust. BrokerMetrics runs on licensed MLS data refreshed nightly and is used by more than 10,000 brokerages, giving brokers a clear picture of production, movement, and market share. Talent takes that same data and puts it to work on the two decisions that shape a brokerage's growth: who to pursue, and who to keep.

"We're investing in AI and the future of BrokerMetrics," said Matt Fischer, CEO at Lone Wolf. "Our data has always been among the best in the industry. Now it's much easier to act on, and this is just the beginning."

Meet Aspen

Talent marks the debut of Aspen, Lone Wolf's AI teammate. Aspen works alongside brokers and agents rather than sitting off to the side as a separate tool, drawing on the same shared intelligence across every product it touches.

Inside Talent, Aspen handles six jobs:

Recruit identifies agents whose production and movement patterns fit a brokerage's growth goals.

identifies agents whose production and movement patterns fit a brokerage's growth goals. Pitch builds the case for why a specific agent should make the move.

builds the case for why a specific agent should make the move. Retain flags flight-risk signals while there is still time to have the conversation.

flags flight-risk signals while there is still time to have the conversation. Answer fields questions in plain English, so brokers can ask what they want to know instead of building a report to find out.

fields questions in plain English, so brokers can ask what they want to know instead of building a report to find out. Social Research surfaces an agent's public social activity in a single click.

surfaces an agent's public social activity in a single click. Mapping lets brokers draw a recruiting territory on a map and see the agent opportunity inside it.





Aspen will show up in more places across Lone Wolf's product suite in the months ahead. Talent is the first release, with additional AI capabilities already in development for BrokerMetrics.

Brokerages can join the early access list to be among the first to use Talent ahead of general availability this fall.

About Lone Wolf Technologies Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving more than 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations, Lone Wolf provides the tools real estate professionals need, from transactions to back office, analytics, and now AI, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

Media Contact: Lisa Lausten | Chief Marketing Officer | Lone Wolf Technologies, Llausten@Lwolf.com | 571-230-3663



