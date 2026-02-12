AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On the 21st of January 2026, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to

adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below

without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on January 21, 2026, in the information

system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be58dc9fa871859a0f8e05b509f4bf954&lang=et&

src=listed and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of

SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and on January

21, 2026 in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

The resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were voted by 9

shareholders, whose shares represented 18 963 528 votes or 52,68% of the total share capital.

Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of

the Meeting.

The following resolution was passed at the Meeting:

Item 1: Election of the auditor for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano

Fashion Group 2025 and 2026.

The Meeting decided:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Treetiger OÜ (registry code 17235612, address Harju

country, Saue municipality, Laagri town, Samblajuure str 11, 76401) as the auditor of AS

Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit

service agreement with the auditing company Treetiger OÜ for auditing the economic

activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2025 and 2026.

Tabulation of the votes:

For: 18 963 528 votes, representing 52,68% of the votes;

Against: 17 036 472 votes, representing 47,32% of the votes;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes.

