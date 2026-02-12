Ebrahim Ansari Named Opening General Manager of Hotel Trinity Austin, Autograph Collection

Austin, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the hospitality industry’s leading hotel development, ownership, and management companies, today announced the appointment of Ebrahim Ansari as General Manager of Hotel Trinity Austin, Autograph Collection, its newest lifestyle hotel currently under development in downtown Austin.

In addition to naming the General Manager, White Lodging also shared that Christina Hanvey will take on the role of Director of Sales and Marketing for Hotel Trinity. She and her team also support three of White Lodging’s other Austin properties, the Westin Austin Downtown, Aloft Austin Downtown and Element Austin Downtown. Hanvey joined White Lodging in 2025 after successful sales leadership roles at The LINE Hotel Group, Omni Austin and Hotel Van Zandt.

Ansari was hand-selected to support the luxury service standards and deep personalized guest experience at Hotel Trinity - a refined, private-like hideaway designed for discerning travelers.

With almost a decade of operational success at White Lodging, Ansari most recently served as Dual General Manager of Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown, where he led high-performing teams and delivered consistent operational excellence across two distinct lifestyle brands. Ansari and his team at the Le Meridien ranked number one across the entire brand for guest feedback and intent to recommend twice in 2026.

“Hotel Trinity offers an extension of our luxury-focused portfolio - it’s intimate, intentional, and rooted in the belief that world-class hospitality is driven by human connection,” said Chris Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of White Lodging. “Ebrahim has an exceptional ability to lead with presence, create meaningful guest touchpoints, and bring elevated service to life.”

Located in the heart of downtown Austin, the 258-room Hotel Trinity blending exclusivity with warmth and authenticity. The hotel’s service model emphasizes a customer-led journey, with thoughtful engagement, curated arrival moments, and personalized experiences throughout the stay. The hotel will also feature a guest-only rooftop pool, as well as a high-end seafood restaurant and oyster bar.

“From the very beginning, Hotel Trinity is being built around a personalized experience for our guests,” said Ansari. “My role is to ensure that every interaction - from arrival to departure - reflects intention, care, and an elevated sense of home. I’m honored to help shape that experience alongside our team.”

Including Hotel Trinity Austin, White Lodging owns and/or operates 13 hotels in Austin with more than 4,000 rooms and 225,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as 11 restaurants and six rooftop bars.

Hoel Trinity will participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a personalized and seamless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For reservations and more information, visit https://www.hoteltrinityatx.com/.

