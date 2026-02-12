Cybersecurity Leader Pete Angstadt Joins DTEX’s Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced the appointment of Pete Angstadt to its Advisory Board. Angstadt joins DTEX at a pivotal phase of accelerated growth, as the company grows to meet the global demand for proactive, risk-adaptive security solutions.

Angstadt brings experience building high-performance teams and driving growth, delivering exceptional results across startups and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, Angstadt served as President of Go-to-Market at Securiti, where he played a key role in positioning the company for its acquisition by Veeam. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at ForgeRock, where he drove revenue from $50M to $300M, culminating in its IPO and subsequent acquisition. He also served as CRO at Ping Identity, where he oversaw global sales and marketing as the company accelerated toward $1B ARR. At Oracle, he led cloud security, identity management, and data security for a $400M business unit.

“The modern threat environment demands not just innovative technologies but also a transformation in how organizations understand and manage threats,” said Angstadt. “DTEX is enabling real-time, AI-powered incident prevention by unifying behavioral intelligence and technical enforcement, enabling enterprises to preempt risks before escalation. I am energized to join the Advisory Board and support the team in helping organizations enable innovation without compromise.”

Angstadt’s extensive experience in the identity market will offer a valuable perspective to the Advisory Board as DTEX works to strategically address the industry’s need for stronger AI security. His deep understanding of identity-focused solutions and their pivotal role in modern cybersecurity ecosystems brings a new opportunity to the Advisory Board. This expertise will enhance DTEX’s go-to-market strategy, particularly as DTEX continues to lead market innovation at the intersection of human behaviors and non-human interactions.

“We are honored to welcome Pete Angstadt to the DTEX Advisory Board,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “Pete’s demonstrated ability to scale high-growth, security-focused organizations directly aligns with our mission. His insight will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate our ability to protect customers worldwide against the growing complexity of insider risk as IRM and AI become inextricably linked.”

Angstadt joins an esteemed roster of industry leaders on the DTEX Advisory Board, including cybersecurity veteran Kevin Mandia, The Honorable Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Mike Studeman, a retired Rear Admiral and one of the country's most respected military intelligence officers, and experienced CISO and Ballistic Ventures Partner, David Hahn.

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | X | YouTube

Media contact

Caitlin Mattingly

dtex@teamhighwire.com