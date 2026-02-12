ROBERTET GROUP : ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.6% IN 2025

Organic revenue growth of 7.6% in 2025

Grasse, February 12, 2026 – Robertet's Board of Directors met in Grasse on February 11, 2026 under the chairmanship of Philippe Maubert. The Robertet Group’s revenue for 2025 amounted to €843.9 million, up 4.5% versus 2024.

Consolidated

financial statements

(in thousands of euros) 2023 2024 Change

(2024 vs 2023) 2025* Change

(2025 vs 2024) Revenue 721,129 807,609 +12.0% 843,932 +4.5%

In 2025, the change in revenue breaks down as follows in terms of organic growth, scope effect and currency effect:

In thousands of euros 2024

revenue Organic growth Currency

effect Scope

effect Total

change 2025

revenue* Group total 807,609 +7.6% -3.5% +0.4% +4.5% 843,932

* Revenue figures are estimates and have not yet been audited.

At comparable exchange rates, the Robertet Group’s revenue was up 8%.

On a comparable exchange rate and scope basis, organic growth came out at 7.6%.

At comparable exchange rates, all Divisions and regions reported growth, even though the strength of the euro and the depreciation of a number of currencies had an overall unfavorable effect on the reported figures.

Organic growth of 7.6%, at comparable exchange rates and scope, was strong in most Divisions and breaks down as follows:

Breakdown of revenue

at constant scope and exchange rates Organic growth

Change (2025 vs 2024) Raw Materials 25.3% +12.4% Fragrances 37.4% +2.1% Flavors 34.6% +10.4% Health & Beauty 2.7% +10.8%





All regions contributed to growth, especially Europe and the high-potential regions, driven by very dynamic countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia, where a new plant has been brought into operation.

Organic growth

Change (2025 vs 2024)* Europe MEA +9.6% North America +1.0% Latin America +32.8% Asia +13.3%

* By billing location

Robertet continues to expand its expertise in natural products and its international footprint, and is pressing ahead with its sustainable development plan, notably with the recent adoption of an SBTi pathway through 2033.

Robertet confirms that its 2025 EBITDA margin will be up on 2024, both in value terms and as a percentage of revenue.

Further information

The 2025 annual results will be published on April 9, 2026, and will be followed by an analyst and investor conference held in Paris on April 13 which will be streamed by webcast.

The 2025 annual financial report will be made available on April 15, 2026 on our website.

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2025, the Robertet Group recorded total net revenue of more than €843 million.

www.robertet.com

