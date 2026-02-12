Clark | Chasse Joint Venture Joins Arizona Leaders to Break Ground on the McCain Library and Museum

TEMPE, ARIZONA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 29, 2026, Clark Construction, in joint venture partnership with Chasse Building Team, joined the McCain family, Arizona State University (ASU), and state leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of the John S. McCain III Library and Museum. The landmark project, situated on 22 acres of Arizona State University’s Novus Innovation Corridor, honors the late Senator’s enduring legacy of service and leadership.

“I know, standing here, that John would have been very proud of this.” — Cindy McCain

The ceremony featured an esteemed roster of state and university officials, including Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, former Governor Doug Ducey, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, and ASU President Dr. Michael Crowe. Representing the McCain family were the Senator’s widow, Cindy McCain, his sons, Jim and Jack McCain, and his grandchildren. Also in attendance to honor their longtime friend were Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and Cardinals Owner and President Michael Bidwill.

A Hub for Connection and Innovation

The 80,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility is designed to be much more than a traditional archive. The scope of work includes the McCain Library and Museum, along with associated learning and administrative spaces designed to facilitate high-level research. Envisioned as both a gathering place and a community resource, the facility will host programs that foster civic dialogue, leadership development, and democratic exchange, educating and inspiring future generations of leaders. Beyond its historical significance, the center will provide the Phoenix and Tempe communities with essential resources, including educational and work programs, public health programs, and secure broadband connectivity.

“The entire Clark-Chasse team is incredibly honored to be a part of this historic project. We are proud to be a part of delivering a state-of-the-art facility with a deeply personal mission, and we will ensure that we deliver the highest quality project to be enjoyed by people from all walks of life for decades to come,” said Michael Guzzi, vice president with Clark Construction.

Continuing the Legacy of Service

The project serves as a visual testament to Senator McCain’s impact on the state and the nation. During the ceremony, Cindy McCain highlighted the center's role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow and the personal significance of the milestone.

She remarked, “This is not a building, but a visual reminder to the next generation who will be inspired to fight the good fight hopefully by what they see, learn, and hear from this institution.”

ASU President Dr. Michael Crow noted the university’s commitment to ensuring the center remains a vibrant part of the democratic process. “Move democracy forward, protect and defend what we have. That’s the legacy, that’s what we want to be a part of, and that’s what the center will be focused on for now until the future,” he shared.

Michael Bidwill, president and owner of the Arizona Cardinals, emphasized the project’s dual role as both a cultural landmark and an educational center for the region. He shared, “This is going to be a tourism mecca; it’s also going to be a mecca to tell his story and talk about his history and what he stood for, but also how to form public policy, how to have civil discourse, and to teach that service-beyond-self message that he had.”

The construction team is now focused on completing site demolition, preparing to install underground utilities, and, later in the year, commencing foundations. Designed by SHoP Architects, construction is expected to be complete in 2028.

