Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“Since 2021, we’ve delivered more than $500 million in discretionary profit, growing at a 22% CAGR, including over $150 million last year alone,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “In 2025, we achieved our 15% annual margin target, while increasing subscription revenue and reinvesting record profits to drive four straight quarters of higher retention and accelerating gross pet adds. We’re poised to advance confidently into our next strategic plan.”





Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $376.9 million, an increase of 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,647,565 at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2024.

Subscription business revenue was $261.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Subscription enrolled pets was 1,096,173 at December 31, 2025, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2024.

Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow was $29.3 million and free cash flow was $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compared to operating cash flow of $23.7 million and free cash flow of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Full Year 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $1,439.3 million, an increase of 12% compared to 2024.

Subscription business revenue was $989.3 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2024.

Net income was $19.4 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, in 2024. Net income included a realized gain of $7.8 million from the exchange of a preferred stock investment for intellectual property in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $46.1 million in 2024.

Operating cash flow was $89.5 million and free cash flow was $75.4 million in 2025. This compared to operating cash flow of $48.3 million and free cash flow of $38.6 million in 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the Company held $370.7 million in cash and short-term investments, including $50.0 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $5.0 million available under its credit facility.

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 261,422 $ 227,783 $ 989,338 $ 856,521 Other business 115,431 109,524 449,967 429,163 Total revenue 376,853 337,307 1,439,305 1,285,684 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 204,782 181,614 790,880 706,851 Other business 107,044 102,770 417,414 400,035 Total cost of revenue(1), (2) 311,826 284,384 1,208,294 1,106,886 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 11,303 8,172 37,848 31,255 General and administrative(1) 18,323 16,828 76,648 63,731 Sales and marketing(1) 23,103 18,354 85,408 71,379 Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 5,299 1,129 5,299 Depreciation and amortization 4,032 3,924 15,836 16,466 Total operating expenses 57,890 52,577 216,869 188,130 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture — 2 (305 ) (182 ) Operating income (loss) 7,137 348 13,837 (9,514 ) Interest expense 4,076 3,427 13,759 14,498 Other (income), net (3,232 ) (4,773 ) (21,916 ) (14,374 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,293 1,694 21,994 (9,638 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 663 38 2,561 (5 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,630 $ 1,656 $ 19,433 $ (9,633 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 42,281,757 42,402,323 42,958,654 42,158,773 Diluted 43,572,375 42,903,536 43,555,884 42,158,773





(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Veterinary invoice expense $ 620 $ 677 $ 2,841 $ 3,460 Other cost of revenue 605 585 2,284 2,063 Technology and development 1,710 1,705 6,036 7,279 General and administrative 5,025 4,971 19,571 4,934 New pet acquisition expense 1,567 1,561 7,580 15,696 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,527 $ 9,499 $ 38,312 $ 33,432 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Veterinary invoice expense $ 262,818 $ 245,663 $ 1,028,975 $ 949,148 Other cost of revenue 49,008 38,721 179,319 157,738 Total cost of revenue $ 311,826 $ 284,384 $ 1,208,294 $ 1,106,886





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,024 $ 160,295 Short-term investments 232,706 147,089 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,311 at December 31, 2025 and $1,117 at December 31, 2024 301,945 274,031 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,387 15,912 Total current assets 691,062 597,327 Restricted cash 33,434 39,235 Long-term investments 983 373 Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net 104,844 102,191 Other long-term assets 21,237 17,579 Intangible assets, net 24,102 13,177 Goodwill 39,382 36,971 Total assets $ 915,044 $ 806,853 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,445 $ 11,532 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 56,509 33,469 Reserve for veterinary invoices 55,921 51,635 Deferred revenue 270,935 251,640 Long-term debt - current portion 10,000 1,350 Total current liabilities 409,810 349,626 Long-term debt 101,784 127,537 Deferred tax liabilities 1,510 1,946 Other liabilities 18,004 4,476 Total liabilities 531,108 483,585 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 44,430,267 and 43,402,081 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025; 43,516,631 and 42,488,455 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 604,828 568,302 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,097 (2,612 ) Accumulated deficit (206,455 ) (225,888 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 383,936 323,268 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 915,044 $ 806,853





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 5,631 $ 1,656 $ 19,433 $ (9,633 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,032 3,924 15,836 16,466 Stock-based compensation expense 9,527 8,294 38,312 33,432 Realized gain on nonmonetary exchange of preferred stock investment — — (7,783 ) — Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 5,299 1,129 5,299 Other, net 934 (1,294 ) 2,097 (1,748 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables 715 15,303 (27,211 ) (6,717 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (626 ) 817 (1,166 ) 3,215 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 15,012 2,433 26,029 2,084 Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,898 (4,841 ) 4,133 (11,310 ) Deferred revenue (8,989 ) (7,890 ) 18,679 17,199 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,263 23,701 89,488 48,287 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (73,011 ) (26,118 ) (256,031 ) (133,493 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 34,782 45,886 172,609 127,653 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (3,923 ) (1,858 ) (14,129 ) (9,716 ) Other 26 548 1,664 2,099 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (42,126 ) 18,458 (95,887 ) (13,457 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 114,208 — 114,208 — Repayment of debt financing (118,725 ) (338 ) (134,438 ) (1,350 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 287 36 1,694 752 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (845 ) (1,142 ) (3,712 ) (2,519 ) Other — (230 ) (614 ) (840 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,075 ) (1,674 ) (22,862 ) (3,957 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 487 (1,826 ) 1,189 (1,877 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (17,451 ) 38,659 (28,072 ) 28,996 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 188,909 160,871 199,530 170,464 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 171,458 $ 199,530 $ 171,458 $ 199,530





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics. Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,647,565 1,677,570 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,096,173 1,041,212 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 80.79 $ 72.98 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 288 $ 235 Average monthly retention 98.34 % 98.25 % Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,647,565 1,654,414 1,660,455 1,667,637 1,677,570 1,688,903 1,699,643 1,708,017 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 1,096,173 1,082,412 1,066,354 1,052,845 1,041,212 1,032,042 1,020,934 1,006,168 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 83.56 $ 82.01 $ 79.93 $ 77.53 $ 76.02 $ 74.27 $ 71.72 $ 69.79 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 320 $ 290 $ 276 $ 267 $ 261 $ 243 $ 231 $ 207 Average monthly retention 98.34 % 98.33 % 98.29 % 98.28 % 98.25 % 98.29 % 98.34 % 98.41 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,263 $ 23,701 $ 89,488 $ 48,287 Purchases of property and equipment (3,923 ) (1,858 ) (14,129 ) (9,716 ) Free cash flow $ 25,340 $ 21,843 $ 75,359 $ 38,571





The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Veterinary invoice expense $ 262,818 $ 245,663 $ 1,028,975 $ 949,148 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (614 ) (800 ) (2,802 ) (3,335 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(2) (81,452 ) (85,378 ) (328,821 ) (324,720 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 180,752 $ 159,485 $ 697,352 $ 621,093 % of subscription revenue 69.1 % 70.0 % 70.5 % 72.5 % Other cost of revenue $ 49,008 $ 38,721 $ 179,319 $ 157,738 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (600 ) (476 ) (2,260 ) (1,955 ) Other business variable expenses(2) (25,589 ) (17,336 ) (88,558 ) (75,050 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 22,819 $ 20,909 $ 88,501 $ 80,733 % of subscription revenue 8.7 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.4 % Technology and development expense $ 11,303 $ 8,172 $ 37,848 $ 31,255 General and administrative expense 18,323 16,828 76,648 63,731 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (6,617 ) (5,277 ) (24,958 ) (19,742 ) Goodwill impairment charges Development expenses(3) (1,798 ) (1,322 ) (5,349 ) (5,624 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 21,211 $ 18,401 $ 84,189 $ 69,620 % of total revenue 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.4 % New pet acquisition expense $ 23,103 $ 18,354 $ 85,408 $ 71,379 Less: Stock-based compensation expense(1) (1,530 ) (1,482 ) (7,446 ) (6,908 ) Other business pet acquisition expense(2) (8 ) (8 ) (90 ) (39 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 21,565 $ 16,864 $ 77,872 $ 64,432 % of subscription revenue 8.2 % 7.4 % 7.9 % 7.5 % (1)Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (2)Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment. (3)Consists of Costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant





The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 7,137 $ 348 $ 13,837 $ (9,514 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 21,573 16,872 77,962 64,471 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 9,361 8,035 37,466 31,940 Development expenses(2) 1,798 1,322 5,349 5,624 Depreciation and amortization 4,032 3,924 15,836 16,466 Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 5,299 1,129 5,299 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture — 2 (305 ) (182 ) Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 45,030 $ 35,798 $ 151,884 $ 114,468 Subscription Business: Subscription operating income (loss) $ 9,068 $ 2,955 $ 22,473 $ (1,118 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost 21,656 16,864 77,872 64,432 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 7,330 6,263 29,580 24,985 Development expenses(2) 1,248 893 3,677 3,745 Depreciation and amortization 2,797 2,650 10,885 10,970 Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 5,299 1,129 5,299 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 43,137 $ 34,964 $ 145,616 $ 108,313 Other Business: Other business operating loss $ (1,931 ) $ (2,649 ) $ (8,331 ) $ (8,214 ) Non-GAAP expense adjustments Acquisition cost $ 8 $ 8 $ 90 $ 39 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 2,031 1,772 7,886 6,955 Development expenses(2) 550 429 1,672 1,879 Depreciation and amortization 1,235 1,274 4,951 5,496 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,893 $ 834 $ 6,268 $ 6,155 (1)Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (2)Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.





The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription revenue $ 261,422 $ 227,783 $ 989,338 $ 856,521 Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 180,752 159,485 697,352 621,093 Subscription variable expenses 22,819 20,909 88,501 80,733 Subscription fixed expenses* 14,714 12,425 57,869 46,382 Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 43,137 $ 34,964 $ 145,616 $ 108,313 Other business revenue 115,431 109,524 449,967 429,163 Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 81,452 85,378 328,821 324,720 Other business variable expenses 25,589 17,336 88,558 75,050 Other business fixed expenses* 6,497 5,976 26,320 23,238 Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 1,893 $ 834 $ 6,268 $ 6,155 Revenue 376,853 337,307 1,439,305 1,285,684 Cost of paying veterinary invoices 262,204 244,863 1,026,173 945,813 Variable expenses 48,408 38,245 177,059 155,783 Fixed expenses* 21,211 18,401 84,189 69,620 Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 45,030 $ 35,798 $ 151,884 $ 114,468 As a percentage of revenue:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 69.1 % 70.0 % 70.5 % 72.5 % Subscription variable expenses 8.7 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.4 % Subscription fixed expenses* 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 16.5 % 15.3 % 14.7 % 12.6 % Other business revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 70.6 % 78.0 % 73.1 % 75.7 % Other business variable expenses 22.2 % 15.8 % 19.7 % 17.5 % Other business fixed expenses* 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 1.6 % 0.8 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of paying veterinary invoices 69.6 % 72.6 % 71.3 % 73.6 % Variable expenses 12.8 % 11.3 % 12.3 % 12.1 % Fixed expenses* 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 11.9 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 8.9 % *Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Net Income (loss) $ 19,433 $ (9,633 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 37,466 31,942 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,836 16,466 Interest income (12,256 ) (12,410 ) Interest expense 13,759 14,497 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,561 (5 ) Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 5,299 Loss from equity method investment — (33 ) Realized gain on nonmonetary exchange of preferred stock investment (7,783 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,145 $ 46,123 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Net Income (loss) $ 5,630 $ 5,873 $ 9,413 $ (1,483 ) $ 1,656 $ 1,425 $ (5,862 ) $ (6,852 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 9,361 9,323 9,268 9,514 8,036 8,127 8,381 7,398 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,032 4,051 3,962 3,791 3,924 4,381 4,376 3,785 Interest income (3,115 ) (3,201 ) (3,105 ) (2,835 ) (2,999 ) (3,232 ) (3,135 ) (3,045 ) Interest expense 4,076 2,790 3,682 3,211 3,427 3,820 3,655 3,596 Income tax (benefit) expense 663 726 1,133 39 38 39 (44 ) (38 ) Goodwill impairment charges 1,129 — — — 5,299 — — — Loss from equity method investment — — — — — (33 ) — — Realized gain on nonmonetary exchange of preferred stock investment — — (7,783 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,776 $ 19,562 $

16,570

$ 12,237 $ 19,381 $ 14,527 $ 7,371 $ 4,844

