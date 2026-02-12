Taco John’s Brings Back SEA-sonal Seafood Favorites Featuring Wild-Caught Alaska Pollock

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is diving back into flavor with the return of its highly anticipated seasonal seafood menu. Newly introduced to the lineup, wild-caught Alaska Pollock—praised for its mild flavor, flaky texture, and quality sourcing—will be showcased in fan-favorite fish tacos and an all-new premium sandwich.

Each year, Taco John’s seafood offerings generate excitement among fans eager for a coastal-inspired twist on the brand’s bold, craveable West-Mex™ flavors. Made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock coated in crispy seasoned breading, the limited-time menu delivers two made-to-order standouts that give guests even more ways to enjoy the best of West-Mex whether from land or sea:

Alaska Pollock Fish Tacos – The beloved classic returns with crispy breaded, tender, flaky fish wrapped in a soft, warm flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, savory Fiesta Sauce and fresh Pico de Gallo, made in-house daily.

– The beloved classic returns with crispy breaded, tender, flaky fish wrapped in a soft, warm flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, savory Fiesta Sauce and fresh Pico de Gallo, made in-house daily. NEW Alaska Pollock Big Fish Sandwich – A uniquely Taco John’s take on seafood, this hearty new sandwich features crispy Alaska Pollock paired with creamy nacho cheese and fresh lettuce, served on a pillowy soft potato bun.





Taco John’s proudly serves wild-caught Alaska Seafood in partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute: Wild, Natural and Sustainable®.

“We're excited to continue our partnership with Taco John's for another year, highlighting wild-caught Alaska Pollock on their seasonal fish menu,” said Sarah Wallace, Foodservice Marketing Specialist at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “Alaska's cold, pristine waters provide ideal conditions for pollock to thrive, resulting in a fish prized for its exceptional flavor and delicate texture. Wild-caught Alaska seafood is naturally high in protein and a good source of key nutrients like omega-3s, making it a smart and delicious choice. Harvested at peak freshness and handled carefully from sea to plate, Alaska seafood delivers exceptional quality to consumers around the world.”

Both seafood items are available for a limited time at participating Taco John’s locations à la carte or as part of a combo in-store, via drive-thru, or through the Taco John’s app. For more information or to find a participating Taco John’s location, visit TacoJohns.com.

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 325 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership of the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest private-sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all seafood harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide. For more information, visit alaskaseafood.org and follow ASMI on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

*https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4677651f-445b-4d3a-97c8-a88d98440cd8