Voodoo Doughnut to Open First Miami Location on February 19th

Portland, OR, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic doughnut shop known for its cult following, handcrafted creations, and signature pink boxes, will officially open its first-ever Miami location at 2401 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL on Thursday, February 19th at 10:00 am. The opening will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a full day of limited-time giveaways, fan-favorite doughnuts, and community giveback.

Grand Opening Day Highlights (Thursday, February 19th)

10:00 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony

First 200 guests will receive a free Fate & Fortune Doughnut with a chance to find the Pink Fortune Filling and win free doughnuts for a year!*

The first 26 guests, with purchase, will receive a Voodoo Pink Gift Bag packed with merchandise and goodies to celebrate the brand’s 26th shop. (estimated retail value: $143.)

20% of opening day proceeds will benefit NAMI Miami-Dade County

*No purchase necessary. Ten (10) guests will be randomly selected to win. “Free doughnuts for a year” defined as one (1) Voodoo Dozen or Vegan Dozen each month for 12 (twelve) consecutive months. Estimated. retail value: $480.

Fans can also enjoy the Wynwood-exclusive Sublime Key Lime doughnut, a limited-time flavor selected by fans through an online vote. The handcrafted doughnut is dipped in key lime frosting, topped with dollops of tart key lime fluff, and sprinkled with crushed golden graham cracker crumbles. Partial proceeds from every Sublime Key Lime doughnut sold will also benefit NAMI Miami-Dade County, available starting on opening day and available through March 31st.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our first shop in Miami and become part of the Wynwood community,” said Celise Ellis, VP of Operations at Voodoo Doughnut. “We’re especially thrilled to partner with NAMI Miami-Dade and support the vital work they do for mental health across the area.”

“Voodoo Doughnut’s bold approach matches our own in providing education, support and advocacy for people living with mental health conditions and their loved ones” said Susan Holtzman, President and CEO of NAMI Miami-Dade County. We are beyond thrilled to be chosen for this honor, and we look forward to joining Voodoo Donuts in making a lasting impact in our community, and to eating Sublime Key Lime doughnuts!”

Home of the original Bacon Maple Bar, Voodoo Doughnut’s Miami location will feature over 30 handcrafted doughnuts, including fan favorites like the Voodoo Doll, Grape Ape, Memphis Mafia, Oh Captain My Captain, and a variety of vegan creations. In addition to its iconic doughnuts, Voodoo Doughnut is also known for hosting nontraditional wedding ceremonies inside their pink shops, making the brand a destination not just for doughnuts, but for unforgettable celebrations. Guests can expect the same experience of whimsical décor and creative spirit that have defined the brand since its founding in Portland, Oregon, in 2003.

Following opening day, Voodoo Doughnut located at 2401 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 will be open daily for “almost 24 hours” from 6 am – 3 am, offering locals and visitors alike a sweet escape morning, noon, or late night.

About Voodoo Doughnut:

Established in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, Voodoo Doughnut is an iconic doughnut brand renowned for its bold and creative approach. With 25 U.S. locations and additional locations coming soon, Voodoo Doughnut has become the destination for doughnut enthusiasts nationwide. Committed to handcrafted quality, innovation, and delivering an unparalleled guest experience, Voodoo Doughnut continually redefines the art of doughnut-making. To explore the world of Voodoo Doughnut, please visit www.voodoodoughnut.com and connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Threads, or LinkedIn.

About NAMI Miami-Dade

NAMI Miami-Dade County is an affiliate of the nation’s largest peer-led mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of individuals affected by a mental health condition and their families. NAMI Miami Dade has engaged more than 98,000 students, young adults, adults, and families with its awareness, prevention, education, and support programs. These programs are free, led by NAMI-trained leaders with lived experience, and remain confidential. For more information, call 305-665-2540 or visit NAMIMiami.org and connect with us on Facebook or Instagram at @NAMIMiami. To donate, visit NAMIMiami.org/get-involved/donate.

Attachments