An Update on Ring Partnership: Flock Safety Refocuses on Local Communities and Innovation

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced it is pausing further exploration of a potential partnership with Ring.

Over the past several months, Flock and Ring explored whether their respective platforms could responsibly complement one another in support of public safety. Throughout those discussions, Flock engaged extensively with customers, public officials, and community stakeholders to understand expectations around accountability, transparency, and lawful use.

Based on that engagement, Flock and Ring have chosen to cancel the planned integration.

“Technology plays a powerful role in helping communities prevent and solve crime,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “But that impact only matters if it strengthens trust and aligns with local community expectations. Our priority is ensuring that every tool we build and deploy reflects the standards our customers and their communities expect. Right now, that means staying focused on local innovation and disciplined, responsible growth.”

This decision reflects Flock’s long-standing commitment to thoughtful deployment, clear guardrails, and community-centered public safety technology. The company will continue investing in best-in-class tools that are configurable to local laws and policies, while working directly with public officials and community leaders to ensure transparency and accountability remain foundational.

We appreciate Ring's partnership and collaborative approach throughout our discussions.