Cardinal Point Wealth Management Explains How the Canada Revenue Agency Taxes Cryptocurrency

Toronto, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand among investors on both sides of the border, understanding the tax treatment of digital assets has become increasingly important. Cardinal Point Wealth Management has published a new educational blog post, How the Canada Revenue Agency Taxes Cryptocurrency, offering timely guidance on how crypto transactions are treated under Canadian tax law and what investors need to know to remain compliant.





Understanding CRA’s Approach to Cryptocurrency

The article provides a clear overview of how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) classifies cryptocurrency, including when crypto transactions may be treated as capital gains versus business income. It also explains how the CRA views cryptocurrency as a commodity rather than legal tender, a distinction that has important tax implications for investors.

Common Taxable Cryptocurrency Transactions

The blog outlines several common taxable events involving cryptocurrency, including trading digital assets, selling cryptocurrency for fiat currency, mining activities, and using cryptocurrency to purchase goods or services. With enforcement and reporting scrutiny increasing, the post emphasizes the importance of maintaining accurate transaction records and understanding reporting obligations.

Cross-Border Considerations for Canada–U.S. Investors

For individuals with financial ties to both Canada and the United States, cryptocurrency taxation can be especially complex. Differences between CRA and IRS treatment, reporting requirements, and potential double-tax exposure can create unexpected liabilities. Cardinal Point’s blog highlights the importance of coordinated tax and financial planning for cross-border investors navigating the evolving digital asset landscape.

Key Takeaways

Cryptocurrency is taxable in Canada, and its treatment depends on the nature of the transaction

Trading, selling, mining, and spending cryptocurrency may trigger tax obligations

Recordkeeping is critical to remain compliant with CRA reporting requirements

Cross-border investors face added complexity and should seek integrated planning advice

The full blog post is available here:

https://cardinalpointwealth.com/2026/01/28/how-the-canada-revenue-agency-taxes-cryptocurrency/

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management provides integrated financial, tax, and estate planning services for individuals and families with financial ties to Canada and the United States. The firm specializes in helping clients navigate complex cross-border financial matters and is a recognized leader in cross-border wealth management and Canada U.S. financial planning,

