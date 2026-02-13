RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2026-02-13
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|415
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.123 %
|Lowest yield
|1.115 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.127 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|75.00
|Auction date
|2026-02-13
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.909 %
|Lowest yield
|0.903 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.913 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00