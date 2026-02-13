RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2026-02-13
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln415
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.123 %
Lowest yield1.115 %
Highest accepted yield1.127 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 

 

Auction date2026-02-13
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln750
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.909 %
Lowest yield0.903 %
Highest accepted yield0.913 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


