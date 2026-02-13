E-Sports Betting Analysis Report 2026: $21.61 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Sports Betting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The e-sports betting market is witnessing significant expansion, projected to grow from $12.59 billion in 2025 to $14.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The surge is driven by increased popularity of e-sports tournaments, growing internet accessibility, and the rise of professional e-sports leagues. As gaming engagement among youth continues to escalate, the sector is poised for even more rapid growth, expected to reach $21.61 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Key growth factors include the proliferation of mobile betting apps, AI-driven prediction tools, regulatory changes, and blockchain integration.

Leading trends such as real-time betting analytics, mobile e-sports betting proliferation, gamification, loyalty programs, and regional online platform expansion are shaping the forecast. Enhanced user experience and interface are also crucial in attracting a larger audience.

The increasing popularity of online games is pivotal in driving the E-sports Betting market's growth. With more players engaging in interactive digital experiences, e-sports betting boosts viewer involvement and revenue streams for gaming events. Notably, in July 2023, the Entertainment Software Association reported that 212.6 million Americans engaged in video gaming weekly, marking a significant rise from the previous year.

Major industry players are focusing on advanced betting technologies leveraging real-time data to enhance accuracy, live betting experiences, and develop dynamic in-play markets. In September 2025, Grid Controller of India Limited launched GRID Bet, offering esports betting solutions with official live data, predictive analytics, and customizable widgets for games like Counter-Strike?2, Dota?2, and League of Legends.

Enhancing their portfolio, IMG Arena Ltd. acquired Leap Gaming in October 2023, aiming to bolster sports betting content. This strategic acquisition underscores the integration of virtual sports in the betting ecosystem. Major companies leading this space include Flutter Entertainment Plc, Bet365, DraftKings Inc., and Entain Plc, among others.

Europe emerged as the largest region in the e-sports betting market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. Key geographic markets include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, highlighting diverse opportunities across continents. The market encompasses a range of services, including real-time betting and comprehensive coverage, contributing to its robust revenue streams.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. E-Sports Betting Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global E-Sports Betting Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. E-Sports Betting Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers



4. Global E-Sports Betting Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. E-Sports Betting Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Professional Gamblers

5.2 Casual Gamers



6. E-Sports Betting Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global E-Sports Betting Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global E-Sports Betting PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global E-Sports Betting Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global E-Sports Betting Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions



9. E-Sports Betting Market Segmentation

9.1. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Segmentation by Betting Types, Historic and Forecast

9.2. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Segmentation by Platform Types, Historic and Forecast



10. E-Sports Betting Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global E-Sports Betting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast



Companies Featured

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Entain Plc

Bet365

DraftKings Inc.

Pinnacle Group Inc.

Super Group Ltd.

William Hill Plc

Kindred Group Plc

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Betsson AB

Betfred

SBOBET

Parimatch

888 Holdings Plc

Bet-at-home.com AG

Betvictor Ltd.

Esports Entertainment Group

BetWinner

Intertops

Betcris

Bovada

Unikrn

GVC Group

GG.BET

Real Luck Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5hrhe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment