Essent Group Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $155.0 million or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $167.9 million or $1.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the full year 2025, net income was $690.0 million or $6.90 per diluted share, compared to $729.4 million or $6.85 per diluted share for 2024.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 23, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

“We are pleased to report strong operating performance in the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which underscores the resilience of our business model and our ability to generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to a balanced capital management strategy remains a priority, while our strong capital position and cash flow enabled us to return nearly $700 million to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and repurchases, while retiring nearly 10% of our outstanding shares.”

Financial Highlights:

  • Mortgage Insurance new insurance written for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.8 billion, compared to $12.2 billion in both the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Mortgage Insurance in force as of December 31, 2025 was $248.4 billion, compared to $248.8 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $243.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Essent Guaranty entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement during the fourth quarter of 2025 with a panel of highly rated third-party reinsurers covering 20% of all eligible policies written in 2027.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2025, Essent Re entered into quota share agreements backed by Funds at Lloyd’s to reinsure certain property and casualty risks effective in the first quarter of 2026.
  • All third-party reinsurance written by Essent Re is now reported as a segment, called Reinsurance.
  • In 2025, Essent repurchased 9.9 million common shares for $576 million.

Conference Call:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

 Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
 Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
 Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025
    
 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
 Exhibit D Annual Segment Results (Unaudited)
 Exhibit E Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
 Exhibit F Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
 Exhibit G Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
 Exhibit H Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
 Exhibit I Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
 Exhibit J Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
 Exhibit K Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
 Exhibit L Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
 Exhibit M Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
 Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
 Exhibit O Reinsurance
 Exhibit P Cash & Investments


       Exhibit A
        
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
        
        
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
Direct premiums written$279,255  $279,008  $1,107,317  $1,098,603 
Ceded premiums (41,378)  (39,499)  (147,853)  (132,023)
Net premiums written 237,877   239,509   959,464   966,580 
Decrease in unearned premiums 4,852   4,956   24,254   24,302 
Net premiums earned 242,729   244,465   983,718   990,882 
Net investment income 59,223   56,559   236,517   222,070 
Realized investment losses, net (188)  (114)  (923)  (2,350)
Income from other invested assets 3,942   6,889   17,586   7,375 
Other income 6,698   7,228   24,037   24,927 
Total revenues 312,404   315,027   1,260,935   1,242,904 
        
Losses and expenses:       
Provision for losses and LAE 56,073   40,975   149,337   81,220 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 63,653   70,951   257,040   270,874 
Interest expense 8,149   8,151   32,696   35,319 
Total losses and expenses 127,875   120,077   439,073   387,413 
        
Income before income taxes 184,529   194,950   821,862   855,491 
Income tax expense 29,547   27,050   131,893   126,088 
Net income$154,982  $167,900  $689,969  $729,403 
        
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$1.62  $1.60  $6.97  $6.92 
Diluted 1.60   1.58   6.90   6.85 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 95,772   104,963   98,999   105,394 
Diluted 96,664   106,104   100,023   106,550 
        
Net income$154,982  $167,900  $689,969  $729,403 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments 13,440   (113,705)  151,999   (23,488)
Comprehensive income$168,422  $54,195  $841,968  $705,915 
        


   Exhibit B
    
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
    
 
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024 
Assets   
Investments   
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value$5,455,593  $5,112,697 
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 648,492   764,024 
Total investments available for sale 6,104,085   5,876,721 
Other invested assets 382,513   303,900 
Total investments 6,486,598   6,180,621 
Cash 123,049   131,480 
Accrued investment income 47,371   43,732 
Accounts receivable 51,267   55,564 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,547   9,653 
Property, equipment and software, net 49,189   41,871 
Prepaid federal income tax 513,425   489,600 
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 78,153   79,556 
Other assets 82,404   79,572 
Total assets$7,441,003  $7,111,649 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities    
Reserve for losses and LAE$446,822  $328,866 
Unearned premium reserve 91,730   115,983 
Net deferred tax liability 465,351   392,428 
Senior notes due 2029, net 495,301   493,959 
Other accrued liabilities 185,072   176,755 
Total liabilities 1,684,276   1,507,991 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity   
    
Common shares, $0.015 par value:   
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 95,456 shares in 2025 and 105,015 shares in 2024 1,432   1,575 
Additional paid-in capital 649,895   1,214,956 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (151,985)  (303,984)
Retained earnings 5,257,385   4,691,111 
Total stockholders' equity 5,756,727   5,603,658 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,441,003  $7,111,649 
    
Return on average equity 12.1%  13.6%
        


          Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
           
   2025   2024 
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $242,729  $246,332  $248,809  $245,848  $244,465 
Net investment income  59,223   59,795   59,289   58,210   56,559 
Realized investment losses, net  (188)  (425)  (129)  (181)  (114)
Income from other invested assets  3,942   1,770   4,466   7,408   6,889 
Other income (1)  6,698   4,358   6,708   6,273   7,228 
Total revenues  312,404   311,830   319,143   317,558   315,027 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  56,073   44,922   17,055   31,287   40,975 
Other underwriting and operating expenses  63,653   59,498   62,765   71,124   70,951 
Interest expense  8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151 
Total losses and expenses  127,875   112,671   87,968   110,559   120,077 
           
Income before income taxes  184,529   199,159   231,175   206,999   194,950 
Income tax expense (2)  29,547   34,944   35,836   31,566   27,050 
Net income $154,982  $164,215  $195,339  $175,433  $167,900 
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $1.62  $1.69  $1.95  $1.71  $1.60 
Diluted  1.60   1.67   1.93   1.69   1.58 
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic  95,772   97,400   100,037   102,881   104,963 
Diluted  96,664   98,519   101,059   103,946   106,104 
           
Book value per share $60.31  $58.86  $56.98  $55.22  $53.36 
Return on average equity (annualized)  10.8%  11.5%  13.8%  12.5%  11.9%
           
Senior debt & credit facility:          
Borrowings outstanding $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Undrawn committed capacity $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%
Debt-to-capital  7.99%  8.01%  8.10%  8.12%  8.19%
           
Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies $1,268,579  $1,038,747  $995,032  $1,016,368  $1,052,900 
           
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 were ($526), ($858), ($29), ($150), and $204, respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 includes $366, $493, $1,112, $1,561, and $1,591, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 also include ($396), ($828), and ($1,252), respectively, of favorable adjustments related to prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 also includes ($742) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.
 


Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Annual Segment Results (Unaudited)
 
 
The following tables set forth comparative annual financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.

Prior to December 31, 2025, we disclosed one reportable segment, Mortgage Insurance, which was comprised of "U.S. mortgage insurance" and "GSE and other mortgage risk share." Our mortgage insurance business and GSE and other mortgage risk share business each represented operating segments that were aggregated and disclosed as one reportable segment based on their shared economic characteristics and the similarities between the two operating segments. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Essent Re entered the Lloyd's of London market to reinsure certain property and casualty risks beginning in the first quarter of 2026. Considering the expansion of business and types of risks reinsured at Essent Re, our Chief Operating Decision Maker began to assess the performance of all third-party reinsurance as an operating segment as of December 31, 2025. To reflect this change, the GSE and other mortgage risk share operating segment is no longer aggregated with U.S mortgage insurance and all third-party reinsurance is now disclosed as a separate reportable segment: Reinsurance. All prior period segment information has been recast to conform to the new segment presentation.
 
  Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024


(In thousands)		 Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated
Revenues:                
Net premiums earned $866,743  $60,609  $56,366  $983,718  $855,793  $68,883  $66,206  $990,882 
Net investment income  174,358   20,271   41,888   236,517   164,469   18,872   38,729   222,070 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (870)  6   (59)  (923)  (2,343)     (7)  (2,350)
Income from other invested assets  8,267      9,319   17,586   7,171      204   7,375 
Other income  5,111   8,708   10,218   24,037   4,896   9,256   10,775   24,927 
Total revenues  1,053,609   89,594   117,732   1,260,935   1,029,986   97,011   115,907   1,242,904 
                 
Losses and expenses:                
Provision for losses and LAE  145,373   310   3,654   149,337   75,156   26   6,038   81,220 
                 
Compensation and benefits  64,392   4,547   61,011   129,950   67,985   4,171   64,236   136,392 
Premium and other taxes  23,596   52   2,181   25,829   22,951   56   1,497   24,504 
Ceding commission  (28,669)  1,410      (27,259)  (25,144)  896      (24,248)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  42,570   4,136   81,814   128,520   41,168   3,661   89,397   134,226 
Net operating expenses before allocations  101,889   10,145   145,006   257,040   106,960   8,784   155,130   270,874 
Corporate expense allocations  38,077   1,491   (39,568)     43,003   784   (43,787)   
Operating expenses after allocations  139,966   11,636   105,438   257,040   149,963   9,568   111,343   270,874 
Interest expense        32,696   32,696         35,319   35,319 
Income (loss) before income taxes $768,270  $77,648  $(24,056) $821,862  $804,867  $87,417  $(36,793) $855,491 
                 
Loss ratio (1)  16.8%  0.5%      8.8%  %    
Expense ratio (2)  16.1   19.2       17.5   13.9     
Combined ratio  32.9%  19.7%      26.3%  13.9%    
                 
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
 


       Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
 
 
 Mortgage Insurance
  2025   2024 
 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$212,674  $215,683  $220,262  $218,124  $211,682 
Net investment income 43,627   44,265   43,676   42,790   41,880 
Realized investment losses, net (218)  (427)  (124)  (101)  (120)
Income (loss) from other invested assets 2,044   (605)  3,619   3,209   2,925 
Other income 1,149   800   1,614   1,548   1,893 
Total revenues 259,276   259,716   269,047   265,570   258,260 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 55,159   44,171   15,323   30,720   37,236 
          
Compensation and benefits 14,727   15,388   15,667   18,610   17,029 
Premium and other taxes 6,038   6,010   5,984   5,564   5,955 
Ceding commission (7,526)  (7,328)  (7,054)  (6,761)  (6,799)
Other underwriting and operating expenses 11,816   10,005   10,028   10,721   10,809 
Net operating expenses before allocations 25,055   24,075   24,625   28,134   26,994 
Corporate expense allocations 9,213   7,081   8,979   12,804   10,431 
Operating expenses after allocations 34,268   31,156   33,604   40,938   37,425 
Income before income tax expense$169,849  $184,389  $220,120  $193,912  $183,599 
          
Loss Ratio (1) 25.9%  20.5%  7.0%  14.1%  17.6%
Expense Ratio (2) 16.1   14.4   15.3   18.8   17.7 
Combined Ratio 42.0%  34.9%  22.3%  32.9%  35.3%
          
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
 


       Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
 
          
 Reinsurance
  2025   2024 
 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$14,696  $16,304  $13,875  $15,734  $16,181 
Net investment income 4,913   5,302   5,216   4,840   4,311 
Realized investment gains, net 6             
Other income 2,255   1,591   1,909   2,953   1,991 
Total revenues 21,870   23,197   21,000   23,527   22,483 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 206   65   36   3   18 
          
Compensation and benefits 961   1,180   1,126   1,280   1,008 
Premium and other taxes 17   8   16   11   13 
Ceding commission 580   433   144   253   252 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 1,179   944   1,100   913   970 
Net operating expenses before allocations 2,737   2,565   2,386   2,457   2,243 
Corporate expense allocations 516   502   263   210   223 
Operating expenses after allocations 3,253   3,067   2,649   2,667   2,466 
Income before income tax expense$18,411  $20,065  $18,315  $20,857  $19,999 
          
Loss Ratio (1) 1.4%  0.4%  0.3%  %  0.1%
Expense Ratio (2) 22.1   18.8   19.1   17.0   15.2 
Combined Ratio 23.5%  19.2%  19.4%  17.0%  15.3%
          
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
 


     Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
 
          
 Corporate & Other
  2025   2024 
 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$15,359  $14,345  $14,672  $11,990  $16,602 
Net investment income 10,683   10,228   10,397   10,580   10,368 
Realized investment gains (losses), net 24   2   (5)  (80)  6 
Income from other invested assets 1,898   2,375   847   4,199   3,964 
Other income 3,294   1,967   3,185   1,772   3,344 
Total revenues 31,258   28,917   29,096   28,461   34,284 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 708   686   1,696   564   3,721 
          
Compensation and benefits 14,675   12,608   13,926   19,802   16,490 
Premium and other taxes 446   (88)  495   1,328   569 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 20,740   20,338   21,333   19,403   24,655 
Net operating expenses before allocations 35,861   32,858   35,754   40,533   41,714 
Corporate expense allocations (9,729)  (7,583)  (9,242)  (13,014)  (10,654)
Operating expenses after allocations 26,132   25,275   26,512   27,519   31,060 
Interest expense 8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151 
Loss before income tax expense$(3,731) $(5,295) $(7,260) $(7,770) $(8,648)


 Consolidated
  2025   2024 
 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$242,729  $246,332  $248,809  $245,848  $244,465 
Net investment income 59,223   59,795   59,289   58,210   56,559 
Realized investment losses, net (188)  (425)  (129)  (181)  (114)
Income from other invested assets 3,942   1,770   4,466   7,408   6,889 
Other income 6,698   4,358   6,708   6,273   7,228 
Total revenues 312,404   311,830   319,143   317,558   315,027 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 56,073   44,922   17,055   31,287   40,975 
          
Compensation and benefits 30,363   29,176   30,719   39,692   34,527 
Premium and other taxes 6,501   5,930   6,495   6,903   6,537 
Ceding commission (6,946)  (6,895)  (6,910)  (6,508)  (6,547)
Other underwriting and operating expenses 33,735   31,287   32,461   31,037   36,434 
Total other underwriting and operating expenses 63,653   59,498   62,765   71,124   70,951 
Interest expense 8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151 
Income before income tax expense$184,529  $199,159  $231,175  $206,999  $194,950 
                    


          Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
           
           
   2025   2024 
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)          
New insurance written $11,840,227  $12,233,252  $12,544,731  $9,945,336  $12,220,968 
New risk written  3,030,169   3,239,497   3,357,820   2,698,639   3,297,296 
           
Average insurance in force $248,695,560  $247,821,046  $245,747,813  $244,005,459  $243,236,830 
Insurance in force (end of period) $248,356,397  $248,808,341  $246,797,619  $244,692,492  $243,645,423 
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) $68,053,447  $68,262,577  $67,683,239  $67,026,626  $66,613,517 
Risk in force (end of period) $56,519,839  $56,940,929  $56,811,096  $56,565,811  $56,477,150 
Policies in force  807,230   812,856   812,182   811,342   813,013 
Weighted average coverage (2)  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.3%
Annual persistency  85.7%  86.0%  85.8%  85.7%  85.7%
           
Loans in default (count)  20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439 
Percentage of loans in default  2.50%  2.29%  2.12%  2.19%  2.27%
           
Base average premium rate (3)  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Single premium cancellations (4)  %  %  %  %  %
Gross average premium rate  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Ceded premiums  (0.07%)  (0.06%)  (0.05%)  (0.05%)  (0.06%)
Net average premium rate  0.34%  0.35%  0.36%  0.36%  0.35%
           
           
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellations premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
 


         Exhibit G
            
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
            
            
NIW by Credit Score
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)           
>=760$6,608,095 55.8% $5,754,605 47.1% $23,980,900 51.4% $20,141,961 44.2%
740-759 1,905,196 16.1   2,131,356 17.4   7,528,658 16.2   7,848,645 17.2 
720-739 1,257,994 10.6   1,640,275 13.4   5,642,389 12.1   6,468,993 14.2 
700-719 1,039,547 8.8   1,390,278 11.4   4,782,401 10.3   5,738,325 12.6 
680-699 554,647 4.7   743,789 6.1   2,552,412 5.5   3,095,378 6.8 
<=679 474,748 4.0   560,665 4.6   2,076,786 4.5   2,268,030 5.0 
Total$11,840,227 100.0% $12,220,968 100.0% $46,563,546 100.0% $45,561,332 100.0%
            
Weighted average credit score 757    751    754    748  
            
            
            
NIW by LTV
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)           
85.00% and below$1,437,750 12.1% $977,154 8.0% $4,430,096 9.5% $3,227,588 7.1%
85.01% to 90.00% 3,509,133 29.7   2,821,683 23.1   11,844,584 25.4   9,392,983 20.6 
90.01% to 95.00% 5,663,293 47.8   6,348,777 51.9   23,533,435 50.6   24,357,459 53.5 
95.01% and above 1,230,051 10.4   2,073,354 17.0   6,755,431 14.5   8,583,302 18.8 
Total$11,840,227 100.0% $12,220,968 100.0% $46,563,546 100.0% $45,561,332 100.0%
            
Weighted average LTV 92%   93%   93%   93% 
            
            
            
NIW by Product
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Single premium policies 1.6%  1.2%  1.4%  1.4%
Monthly premium policies 98.4   98.8   98.6   98.6 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
            
            
            
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Purchase 72.3%  88.3%  87.2%  95.0%
Refinance 27.7   11.7   12.8   5.0 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
                


        Exhibit H
         
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
         
         
Portfolio by Credit Score
IIF by FICO scoreDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)        
>=760$104,062,334 41.9% $103,261,791 41.5% $99,221,741 40.7%
740-759 43,225,016 17.4   43,372,715 17.4   42,574,390 17.5 
720-739 37,671,181 15.2   38,113,923 15.3   37,953,625 15.6 
700-719 32,473,548 13.1   32,834,985 13.2   32,657,660 13.4 
680-699 19,357,527 7.8   19,625,586 7.9   19,772,912 8.1 
<=679 11,566,791 4.6   11,599,341 4.7   11,465,095 4.7 
Total$248,356,397 100.0% $248,808,341 100.0% $243,645,423 100.0%
         
Weighted average credit score 747    746    746  
         
Gross RIF by FICO scoreDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)        
>=760$28,228,907 41.4% $28,056,444 41.0% $26,860,197 40.3%
740-759 11,997,094 17.6   12,054,702 17.7   11,799,832 17.7 
720-739 10,452,268 15.4   10,587,116 15.5   10,512,364 15.8 
700-719 9,049,840 13.3   9,155,794 13.4   9,067,640 13.6 
680-699 5,357,151 7.9   5,429,039 8.0   5,440,776 8.2 
<=679 2,968,187 4.4   2,979,482 4.4   2,932,708 4.4 
Total$68,053,447 100.0% $68,262,577 100.0% $66,613,517 100.0%
         
Portfolio by LTV
IIF by LTVDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$14,736,797 5.9% $14,398,904 5.8% $14,738,289 6.0%
85.01% to 90.00% 58,288,674 23.5   58,982,107 23.7   60,636,883 24.9 
90.01% to 95.00% 131,950,396 53.1   131,889,655 53.0   127,152,954 52.2 
95.01% and above 43,380,530 17.5   43,537,675 17.5   41,117,297 16.9 
Total$248,356,397 100.0% $248,808,341 100.0% $243,645,423 100.0%
         
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93% 
      
Gross RIF by LTVDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$1,727,701 2.5% $1,696,592 2.5% $1,745,933 2.6%
85.01% to 90.00% 14,312,312 21.0   14,526,528 21.3   14,961,779 22.5 
90.01% to 95.00% 38,906,277 57.2   38,895,352 57.0   37,510,076 56.3 
95.01% and above 13,107,157 19.3   13,144,105 19.2   12,395,729 18.6 
Total$68,053,447 100.0% $68,262,577 100.0% $66,613,517 100.0%
         
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
IIF by Loan Amortization PeriodDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)        
FRM 30 years and higher$241,353,234 97.2% $242,770,621 97.6% $238,335,608 97.8%
FRM 20-25 years 1,449,192 0.6   1,070,635 0.4   1,133,494 0.5 
FRM 15 years 2,009,940 0.8   1,664,866 0.7   1,231,952 0.5 
ARM 5 years and higher 3,544,031 1.4   3,302,219 1.3   2,944,369 1.2 
Total$248,356,397 100.0% $248,808,341 100.0% $243,645,423 100.0%


             Exhibit I
              
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
December 31, 2025
              
              
     Insurance in Force   
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVFICO
<700		FICO
>=760		Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
              
2010 - 2015$86,862,507$1,500,7321.7%8,2974.28%68.6%50.4%1.4%11.5%47.5%2.3%3424.12%
2016 34,949,319 1,104,5213.2 6,1914.05 77.1 59.6 12.5 16.3 41.6 2.0 3245.23 
2017 43,858,322 2,766,4186.3 17,6524.33 90.3 81.9 26.8 21.5 36.2 2.9 8404.76 
2018 47,508,525 3,746,7287.9 22,2414.83 95.2 80.6 30.2 22.8 30.9 3.8 1,1205.04 
2019 63,569,183 8,487,19313.4 43,2154.26 90.4 75.9 27.4 19.5 34.1 3.6 1,5953.69 
2020 107,944,065 27,596,32325.6 114,8213.22 77.1 70.5 16.6 11.0 44.7 2.8 2,4052.09 
2021 84,218,250 40,962,38048.6 142,5013.11 92.4 72.5 18.6 13.7 39.9 6.6 3,8062.67 
2022 63,061,262 45,373,68372.0 134,1265.09 98.4 67.7 12.0 12.5 39.5 20.0 3,9112.92 
2023 47,666,852 35,213,13673.9 102,6776.59 98.9 73.7 19.5 11.2 38.1 23.5 3,1893.11 
2024 45,561,332 37,940,87383.3 103,8246.68 95.1 73.5 20.7 12.5 41.8 23.9 2,1822.10 
2025 46,563,546 43,664,41093.8 111,6856.56 87.0 65.2 15.1 10.2 50.4 14.3 4960.44 
Total$671,763,163$248,356,39737.0 807,2305.22 91.9 70.6 17.5 12.5 41.9 6.3 20,2102.50 
              
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned. 
  


Exhibit J
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries   
Supplemental Information   
Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data   
December 31, 2025   
                    
($ in thousands)
            
Insurance Linked Notes (1)              
                Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintage Remaining
Insurance
in Force		 Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021 $18,441,345 $5,127,322 $557,911 $98,205 $ $278,956$276,117 $1,117$5,114 $59,885
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021  24,416,860  6,937,919  439,407  192,783    279,415 271,058  2,806 11,736  174,012
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022  24,193,885  6,723,897  237,868  129,621    303,761 291,448  2,929 12,437  119,251
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023  24,656,390  6,784,369  281,462  209,417    281,463 271,149  3,081 12,350  198,527
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024  24,523,993  6,793,368  363,366  248,025    256,495 255,324  3,059 11,902  183,539
Total  $116,232,473 $32,366,875 $1,880,014 $878,051 $ $1,400,090$1,365,096 $12,992$53,539 $735,214


Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)
      
             Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintage Remaining
Insurance
in Force		 Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018 $3,708,752 $980,319 $118,650 $76,144 $ $253,643$241,441 $627$2,489 $
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019  4,863,645  1,288,360  55,102  29,152    215,605 210,515  252 999  
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022  55,006,139  15,182,087  141,992  137,530    507,114 473,213  1,563 6,342  132,723
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023  31,751,705  8,821,968  36,627  36,105    366,270 358,985  432 1,734  34,713
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024  35,200,756  9,692,442  58,005  58,005    331,456 330,254  658 2,610  55,907
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025  43,596,176  11,545,801  80,821  80,821    343,234 343,234  733 1,300  77,723
Total  $174,127,173 $47,510,977 $491,197 $417,757 $ $2,017,322$1,957,642 $4,265$15,474 $301,066


Quota Share Reinsurance (2)
         
       Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded  
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(4)
$31,179,681$8,623,082 $6,471,751 $1,763,952 $391$(37) $1,893$8,299 $3,121$11,933 $109,386
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220%
 45,327,727 12,452,848  9,065,545  2,490,570  2,577 8,037   1,628 6,796  5,426 20,454  185,009
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5%
 31,653,079 8,797,311  5,539,289  1,539,529  2,770 7,762   1,159 4,865  5,205 17,979  123,856
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415%
 37,722,203 10,369,501  5,658,330  1,555,425  2,790 7,949   1,199 4,991  5,368 18,679  126,867
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525%
 43,623,229 11,553,296  10,905,807  2,888,324  1,955 2,917   1,646 3,718  5,001 9,795  188,836
Total $189,505,919$51,796,038 $37,640,722 $10,237,800 $10,483$26,628  $7,525$28,669 $24,121$78,840 $733,954
 
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.
 


   Exhibit K
      
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
      
      
IIF by State
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
CA12.1% 12.2% 12.5%
FL12.0  12.0  11.9 
TX11.4  11.3  11.1 
AZ4.0  4.0  3.8 
CO4.0  4.0  4.1 
GA3.9  3.8  3.7 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.2  3.1  3.0 
MI2.6  2.6  2.5 
NY2.6  2.6  2.6 
All Others40.8  41.0  41.4 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      
      
      
Gross RIF by State
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
FL12.3% 12.2% 12.1%
CA12.1  12.2  12.4 
TX11.6  11.6  11.4 
AZ4.1  4.0  3.9 
CO3.9  3.9  4.0 
GA3.9  3.9  3.8 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.2  3.1  3.0 
MI2.6  2.6  2.5 
UT2.6  2.6  2.5 
All Others40.3  40.5  41.0 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      


        Exhibit L
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
           
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
  Three Months Ended
   2025   2024 
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
Beginning default inventory  18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439   15,906 
Plus: new defaults (A)  11,245   10,357   8,810   9,664   11,136 
Less: cures  (9,357)  (8,713)  (9,078)  (10,173)  (8,408)
Less: claims paid  (235)  (296)  (215)  (153)  (183)
Less: rescissions and denials, net  (26)  (20)  (21)  (18)  (12)
Ending default inventory  20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439 
           
(A) New defaults remaining as of December 31, 2025  8,411   4,131   2,402   1,481   1,191 
Cumulative cure rate (1)  25%  60%  73%  85%  89%
           
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $13,171  $16,456  $9,007  $6,330  $7,740 
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $56  $56  $42  $41  $42 
Severity  80%  78%  67%  70%  68%
           
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
  Three Months Ended
   2025   2024 
($ in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $379,548  $345,952  $338,128  $310,156  $274,926 
Less: Reinsurance recoverables  47,957   41,966   40,351   36,655   30,867 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period  331,591   303,986   297,777   273,501   244,059 
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current year  67,865   62,349   45,119   48,928   50,212 
Prior years  (12,705)  (18,179)  (29,796)  (18,208)  (12,976)
Incurred losses and LAE during the period  55,160   44,170   15,323   30,720   37,236 
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current year  2,649   552   315   51   1,569 
Prior years  10,612   16,013   8,799   6,393   6,225 
Loss and LAE payments during the period  13,261   16,565   9,114   6,444   7,794 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period  373,490   331,591   303,986   297,777   273,501 
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables  56,120   47,957   41,966   40,351   36,655 
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $429,610  $379,548  $345,952  $338,128  $310,156 
           
           
           
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.


      Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
        
  December 31, 2025
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		 Amount of
Reserves 		Percentage of
Reserves		 Defaulted RIF Reserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,892 34%$40,87610%$545,1987%
Three payments 3,002 15  32,4588  246,19413 
Four to eleven payments 7,261 36  163,08741  615,44926 
Twelve or more payments 2,742 13  139,03635  224,24862 
Pending claims 313 2  21,3606  23,79790 
Total case reserves 20,210 100% 396,817100%$1,654,88624%
IBNR    29,761   
LAE    3,032   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $429,610   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $19.6   
Total   $21.3   
        
Default Rate2.50%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.65%     
        
  December 31, 2024
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of
Reserves		Percentage of
Reserves		Defaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,691 36%$32,67211%$522,6446%
Three payments 3,154 17  26,2789  250,69610 
Four to eleven payments 6,408 35  122,55143  515,60024 
Twelve or more payments 2,022 11  93,26933  153,37661 
Pending claims 164 1  11,1744  12,47890 
Total case reserves 18,439 100% 285,944100%$1,454,79420%
IBNR    21,446   
LAE    2,766   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $310,156   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $15.5   
Total   $16.8   
        
Default Rate2.27%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.44%     
         


        Exhibit N
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
           
   2025   2024 
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
($ in thousands)          
Essent Guaranty, Inc:          
Statutory capital $3,572,887  $3,732,465  $3,714,146  $3,642,374  $3,594,381 
Net risk in force (1) $32,486,788  $33,367,706  $33,986,508  $34,968,089  $35,159,976 
           
Risk-to-capital ratio (2)  9.1:1   8.9:1   9.2:1   9.6:1   9.8:1 
           
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):          
Available Assets $3,520,454  $3,666,883  $3,654,460  $3,628,675  $3,612,993 
Minimum Required Assets  2,087,473   2,065,890   2,075,409   2,107,620   2,029,738 
PMIERs excess Available Assets $1,432,981  $1,600,993  $1,579,051  $1,521,055  $1,583,255 
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4)  169%  177%  176%  172%  178%
           
(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
 


        Exhibit O
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reinsurance
           
   2025   2024 
($ in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
Reinsurance Portfolio:          
Reinsured Risk in Force $2,274,882  $2,257,197  $2,321,008  $2,220,477  $2,240,284 
Reserve for losses and LAE $359  $153  $88  $52  $51 
           
Weighted average credit score (1)  751   751   751   751   751 
Weighted average LTV (1)  83%  83%  83%  82%  82%
           
Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:       
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $1,695,390  $1,722,135  $1,751,720  $1,780,924  $1,773,044 
Net risk in force (2) $25,880,997  $25,453,510  $24,802,145  $23,482,726  $23,250,018 
           
(1) Represents statistics on mortgage reinsurance portfolio only.
(2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established. It includes amounts reinsured under a quota share agreement with Essent Guaranty, Inc. in addition to reinsurance agreements with unrelated third parties.
 


        Exhibit P
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Cash & Investments
         
Cash & Investments by Asset Class
Asset Class December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
U.S. Treasury securities $369,712  5.6% $547,290 8.7%
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities  1,174,895  17.8   1,125,436 17.8 
Municipal debt securities  610,411  9.2   583,501 9.2 
Non-U.S. government securities  56,024  0.8   69,798 1.1 
Corporate debt securities  1,980,080  30.0   1,783,046 28.3 
Residential and commercial mortgage securities  464,105  7.0   478,086 7.6 
Asset-backed securities  800,366  12.1   631,959 10.0 
Money market funds  648,492  9.8   657,605 10.4 
Total investments available for sale  6,104,085  92.3   5,876,721 93.1 
Other invested assets  382,513  5.8   303,900 4.8 
Cash  123,049  1.9   131,480 2.1 
Total cash and investments $6,609,647  100.0% $6,312,101 100.0%
         
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating (1) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
Aaa $846,230  15.5% $2,513,014 48.1%
Aa1  1,799,508  32.9   101,809 2.0 
Aa2  300,026  5.5   301,080 5.8 
Aa3  319,848  5.9   271,069 5.2 
A1  545,918  10.0   511,076 9.8 
A2  511,146  9.4   411,999 7.9 
A3  494,434  9.1   463,616 8.8 
Baa1  244,424  4.5   218,454 4.2 
Baa2  208,247  3.8   198,193 3.8 
Baa3  122,596  2.2   151,729 2.9 
Below Baa3  63,216  1.2   77,077 1.5 
Total (2) $5,455,593  100.0% $5,219,116 100.0%
         
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.  
(2) Excludes $648,492 and $657,605 of money market funds at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.  
   
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
Effective Duration December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands) Fair Value 