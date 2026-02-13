Publisher Services LLC (PSi) Appointed as U.S. Toy Distributor for Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the creators of the award-winning Talking Tom & Friends franchise, announced the appointment of PSi Retail Services as its official toy distribution partner for the United States for the Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super toy line. The agreement was brokered by Spider International, Outfit7’s global toy partner.

PSi brings more than 20 years of experience in the toy industry, with a strong focus on board games, role-playing games and books, trading card games, dolls, and collectibles. As part of the partnership, PSi Retail Services will work with major U.S. retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and many more to launch the Talking Tom Heroes line. Epic Story Media will also support the expansion of the Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super licensing program in the United States, working alongside PSi to help grow the brand across retail.

“The U.S. is an important market, and we’re excited to begin building the foundation for Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super with such an experienced partner,” said Luka Okorn, Senior Lead Licensing Expert at Outfit7. “PSi’s deep expertise in the toy category and strong retail relationships make them an ideal partner as we prepare for the series to enter the U.S..”

Inspired by the superhero-themed animated series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, created by Outfit7 in partnership with Epic Story Media and ReDefine Originals (part of the DNEG group), the toy line brings the show’s action and storytelling into the physical play space. Part of the globally successful Talking Tom & Friends franchise, with more than 26 billion downloads and 122 billion views worldwide, the series reimagines the Talking Tom & Friends universe for kids through high-energy, hero-driven adventures.

This appointment builds on Outfit7’s growing global toy distribution network, which already includes partners across Italy, the United Kingdom, the Benelux region, and the DACH territories, with additional markets to be announced soon.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited creates meaningful experiences that look, play, and feel good. From its entertainment properties and mobile games, to its licensing program and theme parks, the company delivers the fun on a global scale. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, Outfit7’s talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. To date, its video content has over 119 billion views and its games have been downloaded over 26 billion times, with up to 470 million fans playing with them every month. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

ABOUT PUBLISHER SERVICES (INC): Since 1999, PSi has been delivering joy to consumers and results to our partners. PSi Retail Services has been connecting Brands and Retailers through innovative solutions, deep category and customer expertise, with a strong commitment to exceeding expectations at every step. PSi’s Operational excellence and unparalleled Sales capabilities enable best-in-class support for our Brand partners to achieve long-term success with national and independent retailers alike.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb5b007a-35a0-440a-8a60-aaecbeaa59ab