Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens First Riverside Location Near Downtown Austin

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is expanding its presence into the heart of Austin with the opening of its first location along the Riverside corridor within city limits. The new location brings the brand’s premium roasted coffees and popular Fuel® energy drinks to the trendy neighborhood.

The new East Riverside location at 2301 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741, is slated to open on Tuesday, February 17, with grand opening celebrations featuring a full week of special promotions:

February 17: Free 16-oz drinks

Free 16-oz drinks February 18: Buy one, get one free drinks

Buy one, get one free drinks February 19: Limited Edition Sticker with Purchase (while supplies last)

Limited Edition Sticker with Purchase (while supplies last) February 20: 50% off food items

50% off food items February 21: Free T-Shirt with Purchase (while supplies last)

Free T-Shirt with Purchase (while supplies last) February 22: $2 Off Any Size Drink

“The opening of the new Riverside location is a huge moment for us as a brand,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We’ve been growing throughout the Austin area, but this location brings us closer to downtown and makes it easier for city residents to bring Black Rock into their daily routines. We’re excited to deliver the high-quality beverages, service, and welcoming experience we’re known for.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is known for its handcrafted beverages, including the new Strawberry Blondie, a Valentine’s-inspired twist on the beloved Caramel Blondie, along with the Berry Crush Fuel®, one of the latest additions to its in-house developed energy drink lineup. Guests can also enjoy a selection of sweet and savory food offerings, including the brand’s popular protein-packed Egg Bites.

For more information, visit br.coffee and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

