ZEELOOL Introduces “Brown Is The New Black,” the Finishing Touch for Everyday Style This February

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February, ZEELOOL introduces Brown Is The New Black , a new eyewear collection that treats glasses as the finishing touch to everyday style. From early meetings and long days on campus to off-duty weekends and after-hours plans, the collection reflects ZEELOOL ’s newly refreshed “Frame Your Vibe” philosophy, an updated brand direction centered on eyewear that feels effortless, comfortable, and distinctly personal. Grounded in warm brown and tortoise tones, the new frames bring a softer edge to modern wardrobes.





A Softer Neutral for Modern Style

Brown has quietly become one of fashion’s most trusted neutrals. It appears on everything from tailored coats to everyday accessories, offering a softer, more approachable alternative to black. From coats and bags to shoes and eyewear, brown adds warmth and depth where black can sometimes feel too sharp. It feels relaxed without losing polish, and it plays beautifully with different tones, textures, and outfit moods.





The “Brown Is the New Black” collection embraces this warm, versatile sensibility. It features frames in rich brown and tortoise hues, perfect for mixing and matching. Smooth TR90 finishes, refined acetate, and layered details give each piece a thoughtful, polished look. The collection reflects how people actually build their wardrobes, combining shades and materials in ways that feel effortless, intentional, and personal.

This direction aligns seamlessly with ZEELOOL ’s mission “to become the essential accessory brand in every wardrobe.” The collection positions eyewear as that final detail that completes a look, from the quiet confidence of a weekday outfit to the relaxed polish of weekend wear. Brown doesn’t fade into the background. Instead, it highlights seasonal staples like tailored outerwear, button-downs, and cozy sweaters.

Where Brown Comes to Life: Frames for Every Day, Every Mood

Brown shows its versatility through five distinct frames in Brown Is the New Black” collection—ready for workdays, weekends, and camera-ready moments alike. Each frame moves easily through everyday life, effortlessly stylish without trying too hard.

Marley Glasses are designed for professionals who navigate long days with ease. The full-rim rectangular shape brings a clean, confident structure that works just as well in early meetings as it does after hours. Crafted from lightweight yet durable TR90, it’s comfortable enough to wear all day without a second thought. Finished in dark brown, Marley brings a quiet polish to tailored layers and everyday work looks.





Clementine Glasses fit naturally into everyday style. The classic full-rim square shape feels timeless, while lightweight acetate keeps them comfortable from morning to night. Designed for those stepping into their first professional chapter, Clementine Glasses are versatile and approachable. Finished in clear brown, the frame pairs effortlessly with button-downs, cardigans, and soft layers for a look that feels polished without trying too hard.





Dakota Glasses add an edge to the weekend and campus look. The narrow geometric frame sharpens facial lines and photographs effortlessly, making it a natural fit for social feeds and street snaps. Finished in mixed tortoise, it brings personality without feeling heavy, staying comfortable through long days. Bold but easy, Dakota turns simple outfits into something instantly more styled.





Trevor Glasses update the classic browline with a clean, modern edge. The ultra-narrow half-rim design keeps the look sharp and visually light, drawing attention to the wearer’s features. Integrated temples smooth out the silhouette, nodding subtly to ’90s design language without feeling dated. Minimal yet memorable, it elevates oversized sweaters, structured jackets, and laid-back campus ensembles with effortless style.





Drew Glasses are a full-rim aviator frame in classic tortoise, designed to flatter a wide range of face shapes. Lightweight TR construction and sturdy CP temples keep it effortless to wear, while subtle metal details add a refined touch. In classic tortoise, Drew Glasses lifts everyday workwear and weekend layers, making even neutral tones feel purposeful and polished.





Style That Moves With Wearers

No matter the day or occasion, ZEELOOL glasses serve as the finishing touch that completes any look. From early meetings and campus hangs to weekend adventures, each frame in the Brown Is the New Black collection lets wearers frame their vibe with effortless style. Warm browns, tortoise tones, and versatile silhouettes elevate every outfit, turning everyday moments into polished, confident statements.

To celebrate the February launch, ZEELOOL is offering select February perks, including up to 25% off select new arrivals and a complimentary glasses case for a limited time. Shoppers can also enjoy the brand’s ongoing offer to purchase one frame and receive 50% off a second. The full collection is available now on ZEELOOL’s official website , making it easier than ever to style every moment with confidence.

About ZEELOOL

At ZEELOOL, eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses who you are. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to frame their vibe with confidence and ease. With a mission to become the essential accessory in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed to fit every moment of life.

