Navy’s premier Concert Band to visit Northeast

Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Concert Band will perform a series of free concerts across the Northeast with stops in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, though some concerts may require ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticket information, visit the Navy Band’s website at:

https://www.navyband.navy.mil/events/tour/concert-band-2026

Audiences can hear the Concert Band:

Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, 1510 N Montgomery St, Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 811 State St., Erie, Pennsylvania

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York.

Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester, New York

Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Greece Performing Arts Center, 800 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, New York

Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at North Syracuse Junior High School, 5353 West Taft Rd., North Syracuse, New York

Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 220 West Dominick Rd., Rome, New York

Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Queensbury High School, 409 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, New York.

March 1 at 2 p.m. at Symphony Hall, 34 Court St., Springfield, Massachusetts

March 2 at 7 p.m. at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., Worcester, Massachusetts

March 3 at 7 p.m. at Phillipsburg High School, 31 Stateliner Blvd., Phillipsburg, New Jersey

As the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy, the United States Navy Band is honored to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, celebrating this historic milestone throughout the year by bringing the Navy where ships can’t go, telling the Navy story, instilling pride and patriotism and representing the professionalism of hundreds of thousands of Sailors and Navy civilians serving around the world 24/7.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band will present a family-friendly concert designed to connect each community with their Navy. The program features a broad selection of musical works, from American classics to contemporary pieces. Selections include works by John Williams, Joseph Turrin, Alberto Ginastera, John Philip Sousa and Aaron Copland.

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free.”

– Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.·

The Navy Band has been touring the country since 1925.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.

Ensembles from the Navy Band tour nationally 12-15 weeks each year. Sailors in the Navy Band are full-time professional musicians.

Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

