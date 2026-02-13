Your Encryption Is Already Outdated. A $6.15 Trillion Fix Is Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Gartner projects worldwide IT spending will hit $6.15 trillion in 2026, with data center spending alone surpassing $650 billion as hyperscalers accelerate AI infrastructure buildouts[1]. But it's the firm's top cybersecurity trends for 2026 that signal where the real shift is happening: post-quantum cryptography migration and agentic AI oversight are among six forces now reshaping enterprise security architecture[2]. Companies at the center of this structural realignment include Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), BCE (NYSE: BCE), and SAP (NYSE: SAP).

Gartner also forecasts sovereign cloud IaaS spending will reach $80 billion in 2026, a 35.6% increase as geopolitical tensions drive governments toward domestically operated infrastructure[3]. In January, CISA published procurement guidance directing federal agencies to acquire only PQC-capable products across cloud, networking, and endpoint security categories, compressing post-quantum adoption from long-range planning into immediate purchasing requirements[4].

QSE Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) has announced an upcoming educational webinar titled "The Post-Quantum Shift: What Changes? What Fails? What to Do Now?" scheduled for February 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PST. The free virtual session, led by QSE Founder and DevSecOps Officer Sean Prescott, is designed to help organizations understand how advances in quantum computing are expected to impact traditional encryption methods and long-term data security strategies. As governments and enterprises increasingly recognize the threat of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, post-quantum preparedness is shifting from theoretical discussion to an active security planning requirement.

The webinar targets IT leaders, security professionals, compliance teams, and decision-makers responsible for protecting long-lived or regulated data across public and private sector environments. Registration interest already reflects growing awareness of post-quantum risk across a broad range of organizations. The session will run approximately 45 minutes with a live Q&A segment, giving attendees practical insight into what changes first as quantum capabilities advance and what steps organizations should be taking now to protect sensitive information. Attendance is free, but registration is required .

"Quantum computing doesn't arrive all at once. Its impact on cryptography happens gradually, and that's exactly why preparation needs to start early," said Sean Prescott, Founder of QSE Corp. "This session is about separating signal from noise and helping security leaders understand what actually changes, what breaks first, and how to take responsible, incremental action now."

The webinar arrives as QSE continues expanding its global commercial footprint at pace. The company recently renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group in India, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses across one of the country's largest financial services organizations. QSE also entered South America with a three-year security agreement supporting three Brazilian government clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses, establishing initial commercial presence in the region.

QSE's membership in the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) positions the company within Canada's defence ecosystem ahead of its participation in the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February as part of the official Canadian Delegation. International reach extends further through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa for Indonesian market access, a CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification , and a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus spanning 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, QSE is building both the technology platform and the market education infrastructure to capture enterprise adoption as quantum threats accelerate.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has acquired SquareX to extend its zero-trust security architecture into the browser for the AI era. The acquisition, which closed on February 5, 2026, allows Zscaler to embed lightweight browser extensions into standard browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, eliminating the need for third-party enterprise browsers. The move builds on Zscaler's disruption of legacy VPN infrastructure through its Zero Trust Exchange platform, which currently protects tens of millions of users across more than 160 data centers globally.

"Enterprises have historically relied on legacy VPNs and VDIs, but these technologies are fundamentally flawed and laden with security risks," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "With SquareX, Zscaler is deepening our Zero Trust Exchange Platform's capabilities in standard browsers, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, to stop threats without having to deploy a third-party enterprise browser. Zscaler continues to set the standard as we evolve into an increasingly powerful platform for global enterprise security."

With SquareX integrated, Zscaler will be positioned to secure SaaS and private applications across managed and BYOD devices using precise zero-trust policies based on an organization's specific risk profile. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for User Authentication report, earning the most 5-star reviews, the most verified reviews, and the highest product capability rating of 4.7 (tied) among all vendors. The recognition is based on 179 overall responses as of January 2026, with CrowdStrike achieving a 96% Willingness to Recommend score. The company positions its Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security platform as the only solution that secures every identity type, including human, non-human, and AI agent, across the full hybrid identity lifecycle.

"Identity is the front line of modern attacks. The rapid growth of AI agents and non-human identities makes eliminating standing privileges and unifying protection across every identity fundamental to stopping breaches," said Elia Zaitsev, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdStrike. "This recognition validates why customers choose Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security to close the gaps that legacy tools create with continuous, real-time protection built for the AI era."

CrowdStrike's pending acquisition of SGNL is expected to further extend the platform's capabilities by enabling continuous dynamic authorization powered by real-time Falcon platform risk signals. The integration will eliminate standing privileges across every identity and environment, granting access the moment it's needed and removing it the moment it's not.

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) subsidiary Bell Canada and SAP (NYSE: SAP) subsidiary SAP Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly deliver a comprehensive Canadian-operated cloud solution designed to strengthen Canada's digital sovereignty. The partnership combines Bell AI Fabric's secure national network and data centre footprint with SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site (SCOS) and a Canadian-based operations team, targeting a fully Canadian-isolated cloud alternative for the public sector and regulated industries that require strict control over sensitive data and mission-critical workloads. The solution is delivered by security-credentialed personnel in specialized facilities and is designed to ensure sensitive government and organizational data remain within Canadian borders, shielded from extra-territorial access.

"Building a sovereign digital foundation is essential for Canada's economic competitiveness. This partnership brings together Bell AI Fabric with SAP's sovereign cloud platform, aiming to provide Canadian governments and regulated industries a secure, locally operated solution that protects sensitive data, accelerates AI adoption and helps Canada lead in the AI economy," said John Watson, President, Bell Business Markets, Bell Cyber, AI Fabric and Ateko. "Canadian organizations, particularly those in the public sector and regulated industries, are seeking greater assurances around data residency, technical sovereignty, and operational control. SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site, operated entirely within Canada by Canadian personnel, is designed to meet these exact needs," said Cathy Tough, Country Manager, SAP Canada.

SAP Canada is also integrating Cohere's enterprise-grade AI platform into the sovereign cloud offering to deliver a unique integrated sovereign solution. Bell is Canada's largest communications company, and SAP has operated as a global enterprise applications leader for over 50 years.

