AlloyX and Bahrain FinTech Bay Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Stablecoin Innovation

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloyX Limited (the “Company” or “AlloyX”) today announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of regulated stablecoin applications, further strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for digital finance.





Xavier George, Managing Director of AlloyX (left) and Bader Sater, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Fintech Bay (right)

Under the collaboration, AlloyX will work with Bahrain FinTech Bay’s innovation ecosystem to explore and collaborate on next generation stablecoin application scenarios, along with leading global and regional payments and technology partners. The partnership coincides with AlloyX’s ongoing plans toward gaining regulatory approval and subsequent market launch of Stablecoin.

Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of AlloyX, said: “This partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay aligns closely with our vision for the future of digital finance. We are committed to building compliant and scalable stablecoin solutions in Bahrain, driving tangible benefits for the GCC region and its global counterparts.”

Xavier George, Managing Director of AlloyX, added:

“As we accelerate our leadership position in the region, this strategic collaboration lays a strong foundation for future innovations to come. We appreciate the amazing support from the Bahrain FinTech Bay leadership team as we progress toward the launch of our stablecoin.”





Group Photo of representatives of Bahrain Fintech Bay and AlloyX Limited

About AlloyX Limited:

A subsidiary of Solowin Holdings (Nasdaq: AXG), AlloyX Limited serves as a bridge between traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem as a global integrated financial services institution. The Company operates across stablecoin payments, tokenization service, digital brokerage, and on-chain financial infrastructure. By integrating traditional brokerage and banking systems with blockchain technology, AlloyX delivers secure, efficient, and auditable digital financial solutions for institutions. Backed by leading international investors, we are building the next generation digital financial infrastructure empowering the global transition toward a regulated digital economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.alloyx.com.

About Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB):

Founded in 2018, Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) is the Kingdom’s leading ecosystem builder, dedicated to advancing innovation and collaboration across financial services. It incubates impactful and scalable fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities.

As an ecosystem builder, BFB plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and maturity of Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem by fostering connectivity between government bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital firms, and fintech startups. Through its ecosystem-building initiatives, BFB continues to support the Kingdom’s vision to position Bahrain as a regional hub for fintech innovation and digital transformation.

Bahrain FinTech Bay is a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company.

For more information, please visit BFB’s website: www.bahrainfintechbay.com.

