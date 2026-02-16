Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.01.2026

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 223 thousand euros in January (the same period last year: 408 thousand euros). Decrease in profit was primarily related to the investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares, which share price at Tallinn Stock Exchange increase by 2,9% in January 2026 as compared to 6,1% in January 2025. The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 12,85 euros at the end of January, increasing by 0,8% per month.

In Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, a development company in which the fund has an 80% stake, clients reserved a part of a terraced house in January, and in February, the handover of the terraced houses in the final stage of the development to clients began (signing property rights agreements). As of the end of the month, a total of 10 parts of a terraced house under construction had not yet been reserved by clients. In January, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 19 thousand euros in interest income from the investment.

The profit of the fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, was 239 thousand euros in January (the same period last year: 204 thousand euros) and the net asset value of the fund increased by 0.6% per month. The performance of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was supported the most by EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, the company that owns the Kristiine shopping center, whose equity value increased by 1.1% in January.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





