Transactions in connection with share buyback programme – program completed

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 20 February 2025 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 12/2025. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS repurchased shares for a total of DKK 3,000 million between 20 February 2025 to 13 February 2026, at which point the programme was completed. In total 15,692,940 shares were bought back at an average price of DKK 191.17.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 15,326,483 189.60 2,905,894,847 9 February 2026 62,000 256.38 15,895,281 10 February 2026 78,000 257.09 20,052,958 11 February 2026 72,000 258.84 18,636,516 12 February 2026 76,000 259.44 19,717,584 13 February 2026 78,457 252.40 19,802,751 Accumulated under the programme 15,692,940 191.17 2,999,999,936

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 14,791,019 treasury shares corresponding to 8.49% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

