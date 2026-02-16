Built with Ruby? Pitch it live at RubyConf Runway to Ruby applications close April 17

RED ROCK, Nev., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruby Central today announced that applications for Runway to Ruby : the RubyConf Pitch Competition are due April 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. The competition is designed as a community spotlight, an on-stage moment for Ruby-powered startups and new ventures to share what they’re building, connect with peers, and earn support to keep going.

Runway to Ruby celebrates the practical, creative work Rubyists ship every day: products, developer tools, and businesses built with Ruby at the core. Applicants selected to pitch live at RubyConf will compete for up to $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, with additional partner-contributed awards to be announced.

“Ruby has always been about building things that last,” said Shan Cureton, Executive Director of Ruby Central. “Runway to Ruby is a stage for the innovation already happening throughout our community, and an invitation for future builders to take a fresh look at what’s possible with Ruby.”

Who should apply

Ruby Central encourages applications from Rubyists who are:

Building a Ruby-powered startup or new venture and want a clear, friendly stage to tell the story.

Ready to pitch a real product direction, whether you’re early, bootstrapped, or still finding product-market fit.

Interested in a community-forward spotlight rather than a high-gloss marketing moment.



Eligibility (at a glance)

To apply, your startup must:

Use Ruby as a core technology.

as a core technology. Have raised less than $500,000 in total funding to date.

in total funding to date. Be an incorporated or otherwise legally structured business entity.



One finalist will advance from each participating region.

How to apply

Submit your application here: https://rubycentral.teamtailor.com/jobs/6963879-rubyconf-pitch-competition-the-ruby-runway

Application deadline: April 17, 2026 (11:59 PM ET).

About RubyConf 2026

RubyConf 2026 will take place in Red Rock, Nevada from July 14–16, 2026.

About Ruby Central

Ruby Central is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Ruby programming language and community. Ruby Central is home to RubyGems.org , the RubyGems ecosystem, and RubyConf, and develops programs that strengthen the Ruby community through events, education, and stewardship of critical infrastructure.