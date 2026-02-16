Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Savusalo

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET

____________________________________________
  
Person subject to the notification requirement
  
Name: Savusalo, Markku
  
Position: Other senior manager
  
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
  
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
  
 
  
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20260216095218_116
  
____________________________________________
  
 
  
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
  
Venue not applicable
  
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
  
Instrument name: Option 2025A
  
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
  
(X) Linked to stock option programme
  
 
  
Transaction details
  
(1): Volume: 146 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
  
 
  
Aggregated transactions
  
(1): Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
  

            













        

        
