Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Salo

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj 

Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Salo

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET

  
____________________________________________
  
Person subject to the notification requirement
  
Name: Taru Salo
  
Position: Other senior manager
  
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
  
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
  
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
Reference number: 143228/6/4
  
  
____________________________________________
  
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
  
Venue: LISZ
  
Instrument type: SHARE
  
ISIN: FI4000043435
  
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 
  
  
  
  
Transaction details
  
(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4.135 EUR 
  
 
  
Aggregated transactions (1): 
  
Volume: 145 Volume weighted average price: 4.135 EUR
  

            













        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading