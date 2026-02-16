Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20260216095218_118
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Option 2025A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 581 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 581 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR