Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Savusalo
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2026 at 15:30 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markku Savusalo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143231/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-13
Venue: LISZ
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 146 Unit price: 4.135 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 4.135 EUR