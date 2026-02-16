Renaiss Showcases $15M+ Physical Collectibles at Consensus, Demonstrating Infrastructure on BNB Chain



HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaiss Protocol , a BNB Chain–based infrastructure project building on-chain liquidity for real-world collectibles, hosted a physical collectibles exhibition during Consensus Hong Kong 2026, featuring items with an estimated total value exceeding $15 million.



Presented by Renaiss and its sub-brand Renaiss Collectibles, in collaboration with Event3 and leading collectible card shops LOGOMAN and YAMACARDO, the invitation-only exhibition brought together curated collectors and ecosystem partners for an immersive showcase experience. The exhibition was organized across themed zones showcasing professionally graded, high-rarity assets. Highlights included PSA high-grade Pokémon cards, rare Logoman patch cards of Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan, original manga prints, retro gaming consoles, K-pop memorabilia, and culturally significant publications.

All Pokémon TCG cards exhibited were authenticated, verified, placed into custody, and brought on-chain through Renaiss Network’s Vault OS third-party custody infrastructure, completing a full physical-to-on-chain lifecycle.



Attendees were able to view synchronized physical-to-on-chain asset data, demonstrating the infrastructure layer behind collectible circulation.

Interest in real-world collectibles has remained resilient in recent years, particularly in global trading card markets with strong cross-border participation. As high-value assets circulate internationally, infrastructure around verification, custody, and liquidity is becoming increasingly central. Against this backdrop, the exhibition served as a live demonstration of the emerging infrastructure layer for physical collectibles.



The Infrastructure Behind the Exhibition

Renaiss has vertically integrated globally recognized card shops as ecosystem nodes. Every graded Pokémon card showcased passed through a complete physical-to-on-chain workflow.

Authentication and verification were conducted by third-party institutions, including LegitApp and partner card shop staff, with on-chain signature confirmation. Assets were received, scanned, and signed for minting by recognized distributed custodians or vault operators. Grading results, custody entities, and asset status data were written into the contract layer, linking on-chain records directly to off-chain physical assets to ensure authenticity and traceability.

Infrastructure Progress and Market Signals

During the event, Renaiss CEO Winchman shared updates on the company’s development of liquidity infrastructure for physical collectibles.



Ahead of the exhibition, Renaiss marked several key milestones: its 24-hour limited Gacha V2 beta surpassed $700,000 in trading volume, and within three months of launch, cumulative platform volume exceeded $3 million — reflecting growing demand for on-chain physical collectibles.

Winchman later joined Walter, Business Development at BNB Chain, for a brief discussion. Walter highlighted BNB Chain’s focus across AI, stablecoins, RWA, and other innovative sectors, as well as its continued support for real builders. He noted the growing presence of collectibles within the BNB Chain ecosystem and shared his personal connection to Pokémon cards.



As blockchain markets broaden beyond purely financial instruments, culturally rooted physical collectibles are increasingly viewed as viable components of tokenized real-world asset ecosystems. Renaiss stated it will continue reducing friction in physical collectible transactions while advancing liquidity infrastructure and deepening collaboration with global collectors and ecosystem partners.

