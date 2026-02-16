Hopscotch Go's Public Offering Cleared for Take Off

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has qualified Hopscotch Go Corporation’s Regulation A Public Offering. Hopscotch Go is the parent company of FAA-certificated air taxi operator, Hopscotch Air, Inc.

Hopscotch Air’s initial mission is to expand its fleet of Cirrus SR22 aircraft throughout the northeast so a wider group of people can experience the company’s unique regional air mobility service. Already, the company boasts locations on Long Island, NY, Westchester, NY and Boston-area airports.

“This is just another step in our goal to become a nationwide regional air mobility operator,” says CEO Andrew Schmertz. “In aviation, everything comes down to measured steps.”

Besides growing throughout New England, Hopscotch Air is looking to initially add aircraft in the Philadelphia market and then build out new online and AI tools to make booking a private flight a friction-less process. “It’s no secret that flying private has often been an arduous process. It shouldn’t be and our service can help,” Schmertz says.

For more on Hopscotch Air and Hopscotch Go’s Regulation Public Offering you can visit www.flyhopscotch.com

Hopscotch Air, Inc is a FAA-certificated regional air mobility operator, flying a fleet of technologically-advanced Cirrus aircraft. Launched in 2009 and based on Long Island and in Westchester, NY, Hopscotch Air provides private aviation at more affordable prices and performs about 900 revenue legs a year.

